CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The St. Edward High School Trash Talkers woke up the Fox 8 studio this morning with their infectious and energetic percussion music. Inspired from groups like Stomp and The Blue Man Group, The Trash Talkers take banging on ‘your momma’s pots and pans to a whole new level’. The Trash Talkers will be traveling to area schools this week in honor of Catholic Schools Week and will also be a part of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO