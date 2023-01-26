Read full article on original website
Lindt LINDOR Valentine’s Day 2023 Lineup
Lindt LINDOR truffles have become a quintessential Valentine’s Day classic and this year is no different. Lindt’s fan favorites – the classic Milk Chocolate truffles, Assorted Milk Chocolate truffles, as well as limited-edition Lindt LINDOR Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate truffles and Lindt LINDOR Dark Strawberry Chocolate truffles, are now available just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day Tucson 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Tucson 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2023 Lineup featuring Hershey’s
This Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme is choc-full of Hershey’s® chocolate flavor. Their four all-new heart shaped doughnuts are the perfect sweet treat to enjoy with the special people in your life. Here’s a look at the Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day 2023 Lineup. Availability Dates. The...
KFC Canada $10 Meal for 2 Available for Limited Time
DIP – 1 x Carolina Honey Mustard. I’ve ordered the deal twice already and it’s a super good deal considering how much things cost nowadays. I would definitely recommended it. The KFC Canada $10 meal for 2 is available until February 12. Sharing is caring!
