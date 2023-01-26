ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

WGAL

Dutchland Rollers look for new members to join roller derby league

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Dutchland Rollers are looking for some new members to join their roller derby league. The team is looking for skaters, referees and non-skating officials. No skating or roller derby experience is needed. "Come join us. It’s a really fun sport, and it’s kind of unlike...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Cops prepare for the 16th annual Cops for K.O.P.S. event

Ahead of the 16th annual cops for K.O.P.S. charity hockey game this coming Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey, officers took to the ice Monday night for one last practice before the big day. They are wrapping up, guys and one gal from all over the state. Philadelphia –...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Yorktowne Hotel ribbon cutting

YORK, Pa. — After six years of renovations, the ribbon was cut on the Yorktowne Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. The hotel has 123 guest rooms and 27 suites. Some additions include a new bar in the lobby, a completely restored ballroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a rooftop gathering space and a new mural featuring two of the hotel's most famous guests – Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Crews filming Christmas movie in historic Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg is filled with Christmas decorations, including a tree, as crews wrap up filming for a Christmas movie this week. It's not every day you see holiday decorations at the end of January, and it's also not common to see Hollywood stars like Bruce Boxleitner on the square in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County students visit the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

LANCASTER, Pa. — There aren't enough health care workers to go around, and according to the U.S. Labor Department, the problem is getting worse. Instructors at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster County are hoping that York County high schoolers will be able to help. "Our hospital...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle crashes into Red Lion High School in York County

RED LION, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a York County high school on Tuesday night. Police from York County Regional police were dispatched to the Red Lion Senior High School for a vehicle crash at 7:22 p.m. A silver Honda sedan was driven into the building, causing substantial...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WGAL

Man wanted by state police

CARLISLE, Pa. — State police are searching for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. According to state police, Suders is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and a stolen vehicle that occurred Friday, in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. State police say Suders is accused of stabbing two people...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in York shooting arrested in Connecticut

A man wanted for a shooting in York last month was taken into custody in Connecticut. York City Police say Isaac Ramos-Perez was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals. According to police, Ramos-Perez is wanted for the Dec. 22 shooting of two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street.
YORK, PA

