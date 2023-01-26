Read full article on original website
Dutchland Rollers look for new members to join roller derby league
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Dutchland Rollers are looking for some new members to join their roller derby league. The team is looking for skaters, referees and non-skating officials. No skating or roller derby experience is needed. "Come join us. It’s a really fun sport, and it’s kind of unlike...
Lancaster County candy business creates sweet treats for Super Bowl
LANCASTER, Pa. — A candy business in Lancaster County is getting into the spirit of the Super Bowl. Evans Candy has some items just right for the big game – like chocolate footballs, including green ones for the Philadelphia Eagles. Marcia Coho bought a couple of the lollipops...
Cops prepare for the 16th annual Cops for K.O.P.S. event
Ahead of the 16th annual cops for K.O.P.S. charity hockey game this coming Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey, officers took to the ice Monday night for one last practice before the big day. They are wrapping up, guys and one gal from all over the state. Philadelphia –...
Update provided on Mulberry Street Bridge encampment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg has completed the cleanup of the homeless encampment located under the Mulberry Street Bridge, with the exception of a few tents that are still occupied by people. The city is still working on convincing these people to leave. If they choose not...
Yorktowne Hotel ribbon cutting
YORK, Pa. — After six years of renovations, the ribbon was cut on the Yorktowne Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. The hotel has 123 guest rooms and 27 suites. Some additions include a new bar in the lobby, a completely restored ballroom, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a rooftop gathering space and a new mural featuring two of the hotel's most famous guests – Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra.
Food pantry in York County reaching people with refrigerated van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County charity has a new set of wheels that will help it reach more people in need. Catholic Harvest Food Pantry is ready to hit the road with its new refrigerated van, which has built in shelfing. The food pantry based in downtown...
Crews filming Christmas movie in historic Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg is filled with Christmas decorations, including a tree, as crews wrap up filming for a Christmas movie this week. It's not every day you see holiday decorations at the end of January, and it's also not common to see Hollywood stars like Bruce Boxleitner on the square in Gettysburg.
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There were long delays on Route 222 Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in Manheim Township, just after the Route 272/Oregon Pike exit. PennDOT cameras near the scene showed a lot of traffic backing up. Crews...
York County students visit the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
LANCASTER, Pa. — There aren't enough health care workers to go around, and according to the U.S. Labor Department, the problem is getting worse. Instructors at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancaster County are hoping that York County high schoolers will be able to help. "Our hospital...
New 20-story residential tower will be tallest building in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A big construction project planned for Lancaster will make the city look a little different. Mosaic, a residential tower for people ages 55 and up, will be built at the corner of South Queen and West Vine streets. At 20 stories, it will change the Lancaster...
Vehicle crashes into Red Lion High School in York County
RED LION, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a York County high school on Tuesday night. Police from York County Regional police were dispatched to the Red Lion Senior High School for a vehicle crash at 7:22 p.m. A silver Honda sedan was driven into the building, causing substantial...
Crash cleared on I-78 near Allentown, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A crash shut down part of I-78 on Monday near Allentown. Video above: Pa. crash stats. The westbound lanes of I-78 were blocked from Exit 45 PA-863/Golden Key Road, to Exit 40 PA-737/Krumsville Road. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Man wanted by state police
CARLISLE, Pa. — State police are searching for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. According to state police, Suders is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and a stolen vehicle that occurred Friday, in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. State police say Suders is accused of stabbing two people...
Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
Police share details of suicide notes left by family in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We're learning more about why three members of a York County family made the decision to end their own lives. West Manchester Township said suicide notes were left behind. James Daub, 62, his 59-year-old wife, Deborah, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead...
Small fire at publishing company in Lancaster County under investigation
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire officials in Lancaster County are investigating a fire at Fox Chapel Publishing in Mount Joy Township. Thirty people in the building got out safely Monday morning, but the deputy fire chief said one employee was checked out for smoke inhalation. He said there...
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Man wanted in York shooting arrested in Connecticut
A man wanted for a shooting in York last month was taken into custody in Connecticut. York City Police say Isaac Ramos-Perez was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals. According to police, Ramos-Perez is wanted for the Dec. 22 shooting of two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street.
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
