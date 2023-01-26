ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pakistan bombing raises fears over security breach, 100 dead

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities scrambled on Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable.          Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russian spies as next-door neighbors; "the girls built a lemonade stand", as they blended into the American culture

Not to make you feel paranoid, but do you really know who your next-door neighbor is? “Operation Ghost Stories” sounds like a mildly-named Halloween movie. It was more serious than that. In the year 2000, The FBI learned that there were multiple sets of Russian spies living in the United States posing as ordinary Americans. They had been trained in Russia to blend into everyday American life by getting married, getting jobs, bringing up family, and at the same time, sending coded messages back to Russia.

