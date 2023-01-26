On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 539 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 496 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,444 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,572 cases per day. In 2021, 720 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,294 cases per day.

