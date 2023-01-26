Read full article on original website
Related
shepherdexpress.com
MSO Continues Water Festival with Baroque Program
The Milwaukee Symphony audience was treated to an all-Baroque program this weekend, the second of a three-part Water Festival, under the baton of guest conductor Nicholas McGegan, hailing from the U.K. Water imagery featured heavily in the opening piece, Rameau’s Suite from Naïs, which traced a romance between the Roman...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 539 New Cases, No Deaths
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 539 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 496 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,444 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,572 cases per day. In 2021, 720 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,294 cases per day.
Comments / 0