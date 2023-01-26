Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
Search for Inmate Who Left Waterloo Facility
Authorities are searching for an inmate who did not return to a Waterloo correctional facility after work release this weekend. 19-year Alexander Joseph Carman did not report to the Waterloo Regional Correctional Facility as required on Friday. Carman was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Dubuque County. He has been at the work release facility since mid-October of 2022. Carman is a white male, 5’6″ and 138 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact local police.
kwayradio.com
Woman Guilty of Stabbing Boyfriend
A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of lesser charges after stabbing her boyfriend in the leg in 2021, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Aaliyah Wright stabbed her boyfriend, Quentin Bradley, in the leg after he disappeared for two days. Bradley was left with nerve damage from the stabbing. It was brought up at trial that while Bradley went to the hospital Wright ordered herself McDonald’s Door Dash. The defense argued that Wright was acting in self defense after Bradley hit her. Wright was convicted of Simple Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. She will be sentenced at a later date.
kwayradio.com
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in Grundy County crash
Iowa saw a steady rebound in the job market throughout 2022.
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls Police Enforce 48-Hour Snow Ordinance
Cedar Falls Police would like to remind residents of the 48-hour parking ordinance. With the recent snowfall in the metro area, snow plows and salt trucks need to be able to remove snow in all public right-of-ways to help ensure safe travel throughout town. Beginning Wednesday, at 8:00 AM, officers will begin ticketing all vehicles in violation of the 48-hour ordinance. Any vehicle not moved within 24 hours after receiving a citation will be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents are also reminded to clear their abutting sidewalks of snow and ice in accordance with city ordinance. Violators can be fined and charged for the clearing of their sidewalks if it is not completed after a snowfall.
kwayradio.com
Lotto Ticket Theft Arrest
A Waterloo store clerk has been arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets while on the job, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Chasidy Zweck was arrested on Saturday and charged with six counts of Lottery Fraud. She worked at Broadway Liquor when, on September 28th, she removed and played Perfect Gift, Lucky Number Game Book, and Cash Blast. Zweck has been released pending trial.
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
1650thefan.com
Fire Damages Cedar Falls Garage
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a garage fire at an attached garage at 1305 Carol Court just before 9am Sunday morning. The 911 call said that there was a fire in the garage and that smoke was coming into the home. The homeowner was at home at the time of the fire and had gotten out of the house before firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the garage and did not extend into the home. The garage sustained smoke and water damage and the home sustained light smoke damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
[UPDATE] Victim In Ongoing Waterloo Homicide Case Identified
Authorities are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Northeastern Iowa. An unfortunate tragedy took place in the city earlier this week that left one man dead.
Cedar Falls Man Charged With Pig Neglect Pleads In Fraud Case
A Cedar Falls co-op manager has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud. Nolan Otto DeWall was the manager and shareholder for the Black Hawk County grain cooperative. On top of that, he was also part owner of a trucking company in Dike.
cbs2iowa.com
KCRG.com
KIMT
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility.
1650thefan.com
Names Released in Grundy County Van Crash
The Iowa State Patrol have released the names of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and rolled over on the slick road on US Highway 20 near Wellsburg Friday morning. All were members of an Amish family from Delhi, on their way to Missouri to visit family. They were identified as 22-year-old Ervin J. Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, and 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger. The driver of the van was Sara Werner of Hopkinton. She was among nine other people, including six adults and three children under the age of five, injured in the crash. Most went to Grundy County Memorial Hospital, but two went to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, and two went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Patrol officials say none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts or using child restraint devices. The investigation is continuing.
cbs2iowa.com
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
cbs2iowa.com
Waterloo police find man fatally stabbed while investigating report of vandalism
Waterloo — One person is dead after a stabbing in Waterloo early Thursday morning. Around 1:45a.m. Waterloo police responded to a report of vandalism at the 500 block of Dawson Street. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle with a slashed tire and a man suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics...
KCRG.com
