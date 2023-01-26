ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime to Be Rebranded, Integrated With Paramount+ as Multiple Shows Get the Ax

Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ later this year, as part of a rebrand that will take place across linear and streaming platforms in a major network shakeup that was long being speculated. The new title will be Paramount+ With Showtime, and will only involve the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S.
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’

Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
Fox and Hulu Sign Multiyear Partnership to Continue Primetime Series Streaming

Fox Entertainment and Hulu have reached a multi-year content partnership which includes continued in-season streaming rights for Fox’s expansive programming slate and an extensive multi-platform strategic marketing alliance, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from “Family Guy” and...
Cannes Breakout ‘The Five Devils’ Teaser Trailer Confounds in the Best Way (Video)

“The Five Devils” is the type of movie that is best experienced knowing as little as possible, which is why the teaser trailer (which you can watch above) works so well. It’s all glimpses and emotions, without giving anything away in terms of plot specifics or character traits. It manages to evoke the feeling of the movie without revealing any of its many secrets.
‘Barbarian’ Producer Boulderlight Signs First-Look Deal With New Line

New Line Cinema has entered into a multiyear first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures, the production company behind 2022’s breakout horror hit “Barbarian,” New Line president and chief creative officer Richard Brener said Monday. BoulderLight was founded by J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Specializing in high-concept, filmmaker-driven genre...
‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw announced on Tuesday that his syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil” will end with its current 21st season. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
