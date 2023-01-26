Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Debuts to 6.4 Million Viewers, Up 37% From the HBO Series’ Premiere
“The Last of Us” Episode 3 has continued the post-apocalyptic drama series’ viewership momentum, bringing in 6.4 million viewers on Sunday night, according to Nielsen and first-party data. The latest ratings mark a 37% jump from the show’s premiere and a 12% jump over Episode 2. In addition,...
Roseanne Barr Returns to Comedy in Stand-Up Special ‘Cancel This!’ Premiering in February (Video)
”Has anybody else been fired recently?“ Barr asks in the teaser for the special, which will air on Fox Nation. After nearly 20 years out of the stand-up spotlight, Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy in her stand-up special “Cancel This!” which will debut in February. The...
Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and ‘American Graffiti’ Star, Dies at 75
Cindy Williams, the beloved star of ’70s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died at age 75 after a brief illness, her children said in a statement on Monday. Williams died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Crani, according to the Associated Press.
Showtime to Be Rebranded, Integrated With Paramount+ as Multiple Shows Get the Ax
Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ later this year, as part of a rebrand that will take place across linear and streaming platforms in a major network shakeup that was long being speculated. The new title will be Paramount+ With Showtime, and will only involve the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Shoots Linda Ronstadt Song ‘Long Long Time’ Into iTunes Top 5
Sunday night’s emotional “The Last of Us” episode titled “Long Long Time,” which featured the 1970 Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, had fans in tears – and hitting up streaming services to download the song about unrequited love. In one scene, zombie...
DL Hughley Says Build-Up to Tyre Nichols Video Was Like ‘a New Movie Release': ‘From the People That Brought You George Floyd’ (Video)
D.L. Hughley began his week as guest host of “The Daily Show” on Monday night, and he had some thoughts about the Tyre Nichols video. More specifically, he had some thoughts on how intense the build-up to the video was, saying that it was treated like a major movie release.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star': Tommy Awkwardly Flirts With the Reverend She Rescued (Exclusive Video)
This week’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” episode sees paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) caught off-guard when her church’s new reverend (and Station 126’s recent rescue) visits her at work. In an exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Trevor Parks (“Lucifer’s” D.B Woodside) and Tommy...
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’
Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
Fox and Hulu Sign Multiyear Partnership to Continue Primetime Series Streaming
Fox Entertainment and Hulu have reached a multi-year content partnership which includes continued in-season streaming rights for Fox’s expansive programming slate and an extensive multi-platform strategic marketing alliance, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from “Family Guy” and...
‘That ’90s Show’ Stages a Historic Sweep of the Streaming Top 10 | Charts
The Netflix spinoff dominated the week, while NBC outpaced other broadcast networks with “Night Court” joining the leaderboard. Hello, Wisconsin! This week, ’90s fashion isn’t the only thing making a comeback, as the latest Wrap Report highlights. Nearly two decades after the final episode of “That...
WGA, TV Showrunners Slam Warner Bros. Discovery and Hollywood’s ‘Merger Mania’
The Writers Guild of America West released a new bulletin Monday slamming Warner Bros. Discovery for its film and television cancellations as part of its postmerger cost-cutting, saying they prove that the guild’s previous warnings that consolidation in Hollywood would stifle creativity and diversity in entertainment are coming true.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Are Invited to Another Fatal Getaway in Netflix Sequel (Video)
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back for another raucous, deadly adventure in “Murder Mystery 2.”. Netflix dropped the first trailer to the anticipated sequel on Monday, showcasing a new murder mystery after Sandler’s Nick and Aniston’s Audrey are invited to a private island for a wedding – with fatal results.
Cannes Breakout ‘The Five Devils’ Teaser Trailer Confounds in the Best Way (Video)
“The Five Devils” is the type of movie that is best experienced knowing as little as possible, which is why the teaser trailer (which you can watch above) works so well. It’s all glimpses and emotions, without giving anything away in terms of plot specifics or character traits. It manages to evoke the feeling of the movie without revealing any of its many secrets.
Legendary Entertainment Closes Deal to Adapt ‘Danny and the Dinosaur’ Book Series
Legendary Entertainment announced today it will develop Syd Hoff’s book series “Danny and the Dinosaur” into a live-action feature film. Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions, the publisher’s in-house publishing company (“Carmen San Diego,” “The Oregon Trail” and “Pretzel and the Puppies”) will produce.
How ‘The Watchful Eye’ Star Mariel Molino Brought Her Physical Comedy Background to Freeform’s Hitchcockian Thriller
Coming from a background in Spanish physical comedy, Mariel Molino, who plays a nanny with a sinister secret in Freeform’s new Hitchcockian thriller series “The Watchful Eye,” faced a “learning curve” while filming ominous scenes as she transformed big movements into small specifics full of nuance and imagination.
DC Co-CEO Peter Safran Backs Decision to Scrap ‘Batgirl’ Movie: ‘That Film Was Not Releasable’
James Gunn and Peter Safran are preparing to reboot the DC Universe under a single shared timeline with a stronger focus on quality control. It is because of that focus on quality that Safran says he supported the move made by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the completed HBO Max movie “Batgirl.”
Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Creatives Strike a Pose (Exclusive Photos)
Producer Jon Landau, composer Simon Franglen and costume designer Deborah L. Scott also sat in TheWrap’s photo studio.
‘Barbarian’ Producer Boulderlight Signs First-Look Deal With New Line
New Line Cinema has entered into a multiyear first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures, the production company behind 2022’s breakout horror hit “Barbarian,” New Line president and chief creative officer Richard Brener said Monday. BoulderLight was founded by J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Specializing in high-concept, filmmaker-driven genre...
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Delayed, but James Gunn Says Viola Davis’ ‘Waller’ Series Will Include ‘Team Peacemaker’
The highly-anticipated second season of “Peacemaker” has been delayed, DC co-CEO James Gunn revealed during a presentation on the upcoming DCU slate that TheWrap attended along with a small group of reporters. Gunn said that he’s been too busy writing a new “Superman” movie and the upcoming animated...
‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw announced on Tuesday that his syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil” will end with its current 21st season. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
