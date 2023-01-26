Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests
BOBBIE JO ANDERSON, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. BRYAN BOUNDS, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $300. JOMARITOES BURTON, 36, of Meridian, Shoplifting X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $600 X 3, $0. JERRY CARTLIDGE, 44,...
kicks96news.com
Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft
On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart. After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko. The juvenile was arrested by...
WTOK-TV
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
kicks96news.com
Shooting into a Vehicle and Other Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
CECIL O BAILEY, 34, of Durant, Contempt of Chancery Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. DAMARRIUS J CARR, 18, of Kosciusko, Shooting into a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $100,000. TAYLOR EVANS, 25, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000, $400, $400, $900, $500.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 31, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 4:55 AM on January 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.
breezynews.com
Bank Alarms, Minor Accidents, a Trespasser and Suspicious People in Attala
6:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive. 10:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a minor accident in the parking lot of CVS on N Jackson Street. 10:40 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake
1:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a trailer on Hwy 35. 7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Mill Road. 11:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road. 2:35 p.m....
kicks96news.com
Alarms, A Vehicle Burglary and an No Injury Accident in Leake
5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 35. 5:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving an unruly teenager on Hwy 35 S. 9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residential alarm on...
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
LINDA BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $0. JEREMY BREWER, 35, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JUSTICE DOWD, 40, of Louisville, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MARIO ALCIDES ESPINOZA, 485, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. WILLIE HARRISON,...
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests
ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
Madison County Journal
Jackson man arrested after high-speed chase
A Jackson man was arrested and charged after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that began in Madison and ended in Canton this past weekend, the authorities said. The man, Jacameron Marshunn Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault and multiple...
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
WLBT
Man dies in single car crash on Highway 471
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Rankin County man. It happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. The MHP says a 1992 Blazer traveling southbound ran off the roadway to the right and collided...
breezynews.com
COVID Death Reported in Attala County
The death of another Attala County resident is being blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department says it’s identified 25 COVID deaths after reviewing death certificates dating back to April and as recently as this month. It doesn’t say when the Attala County death occurred. Since the pandemic began, MSDH has reported 124 COVID deaths in the county.
