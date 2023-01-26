The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 4:55 AM on January 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. Entry was gained through a door.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO