‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Are Invited to Another Fatal Getaway in Netflix Sequel (Video)
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back for another raucous, deadly adventure in “Murder Mystery 2.”. Netflix dropped the first trailer to the anticipated sequel on Monday, showcasing a new murder mystery after Sandler’s Nick and Aniston’s Audrey are invited to a private island for a wedding – with fatal results.
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’
Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Won’t Be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘I’m Just Excited to Watch as a Viewer’
Sorry, Daphne Bridgerton fans, but there’s some bad news about her screen time this upcoming season. Actress Phoebe Dynevor may be absent from her role in the third season of “Bridgerton,” she revealed in an interview with Screen Rant over the weekend. When asked if there were any “exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne” in the next season, Dynevor dropped the news.
Roseanne Barr Returns to Comedy in Stand-Up Special ‘Cancel This!’ Premiering in February (Video)
”Has anybody else been fired recently?“ Barr asks in the teaser for the special, which will air on Fox Nation. After nearly 20 years out of the stand-up spotlight, Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy in her stand-up special “Cancel This!” which will debut in February. The...
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Showtime to Be Rebranded, Integrated With Paramount+ as Multiple Shows Get the Ax
Showtime will be integrated into Paramount+ later this year, as part of a rebrand that will take place across linear and streaming platforms in a major network shakeup that was long being speculated. The new title will be Paramount+ With Showtime, and will only involve the premium tier of Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network in the U.S.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star': Tommy Awkwardly Flirts With the Reverend She Rescued (Exclusive Video)
This week’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” episode sees paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) caught off-guard when her church’s new reverend (and Station 126’s recent rescue) visits her at work. In an exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Trevor Parks (“Lucifer’s” D.B Woodside) and Tommy...
DC ‘Fully Supportive’ of Ezra Miller’s Recovery; James Gunn Says ‘The Flash’ Is ‘One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever’
DC Studios co-chairpeople and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reaffirmed on Monday at the presentation of their initial DCU slate that they’re “fully supportive” of “The Flash” star Ezra Miller’s recovery. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. And we are fully supportive...
Fox and Hulu Sign Multiyear Partnership to Continue Primetime Series Streaming
Fox Entertainment and Hulu have reached a multi-year content partnership which includes continued in-season streaming rights for Fox’s expansive programming slate and an extensive multi-platform strategic marketing alliance, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from “Family Guy” and...
‘That ’90s Show’ Stages a Historic Sweep of the Streaming Top 10 | Charts
The Netflix spinoff dominated the week, while NBC outpaced other broadcast networks with “Night Court” joining the leaderboard. Hello, Wisconsin! This week, ’90s fashion isn’t the only thing making a comeback, as the latest Wrap Report highlights. Nearly two decades after the final episode of “That...
DL Hughley Says Build-Up to Tyre Nichols Video Was Like ‘a New Movie Release': ‘From the People That Brought You George Floyd’ (Video)
D.L. Hughley began his week as guest host of “The Daily Show” on Monday night, and he had some thoughts about the Tyre Nichols video. More specifically, he had some thoughts on how intense the build-up to the video was, saying that it was treated like a major movie release.
‘Dr. Phil’ Talk Show To End After 21 Seasons
Dr. Phil McGraw announced on Tuesday that his syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil” will end with its current 21st season. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Delayed, but James Gunn Says Viola Davis’ ‘Waller’ Series Will Include ‘Team Peacemaker’
The highly-anticipated second season of “Peacemaker” has been delayed, DC co-CEO James Gunn revealed during a presentation on the upcoming DCU slate that TheWrap attended along with a small group of reporters. Gunn said that he’s been too busy writing a new “Superman” movie and the upcoming animated...
Best Tom Hanks Roles: 13 of the Iconic Actor’s Greatest Performances (Photos)
From Jimmy Dugan in Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” to Robert Zemeckis’ “Forrest Gump,” there’s no shortage of iconic performances in Hanks’ career.
‘King of the Hill’ Reboot Lands at Hulu With Original Co-Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels
“King of the Hill” is at it again. News dropped Tuesday that Hulu has ordered a reboot of the animated hit series from 20th Television Animation and co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Signing on as showrunner and executive producer for the revival is Saladin Patterson (“The Wonder Years”)....
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Debuts to 6.4 Million Viewers, Up 37% From the HBO Series’ Premiere
“The Last of Us” Episode 3 has continued the post-apocalyptic drama series’ viewership momentum, bringing in 6.4 million viewers on Sunday night, according to Nielsen and first-party data. The latest ratings mark a 37% jump from the show’s premiere and a 12% jump over Episode 2. In addition,...
Legendary Entertainment Closes Deal to Adapt ‘Danny and the Dinosaur’ Book Series
Legendary Entertainment announced today it will develop Syd Hoff’s book series “Danny and the Dinosaur” into a live-action feature film. Caroline Fraser of HarperCollins Productions, the publisher’s in-house publishing company (“Carmen San Diego,” “The Oregon Trail” and “Pretzel and the Puppies”) will produce.
Jason Bateman Saddles Up to Direct Bad Robot’s Supernatural Western ‘The Pinkerton’
Jason Bateman has added another film to his growing list of directorial obligations. And this one sounds fun. TheWrap has confirmed that Bateman has signed on to direct “The Pinkerton,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Based on a spec script by Daniel Casey (“F9”). This marks the first feature project since Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. signed a lucrative, $250 million deal in 2019. Bateman will also produce “The Pinkerton” alongside Michael Costigan and Bad Robot’s Abrams and Hannah Minghella.
DC Co-CEO Peter Safran Backs Decision to Scrap ‘Batgirl’ Movie: ‘That Film Was Not Releasable’
James Gunn and Peter Safran are preparing to reboot the DC Universe under a single shared timeline with a stronger focus on quality control. It is because of that focus on quality that Safran says he supported the move made by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the completed HBO Max movie “Batgirl.”
