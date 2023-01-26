‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Wouldn’t Mind a George Santos Reality Series: ‘Do You Know How Good That Show Would Be?’

Read full article on original website
'The View' Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An "Old Broad"
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations
Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
