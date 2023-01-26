Opinions are mixed when it comes to predicting where Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some analysts have Stroud going No. 1 overall. However, The Athletic's Dane Brugler -- who is also a frequent guest on the Bucknuts Morning 5 -- has Stroud as merely the third-best QB in this draft. In his latest mock draft, Brugler predicts that Alabama's Bryce Young will go No. 1 overall (to the Indianapolis Colts in a trade with the Chicago Bears) and Kentucky's Will Levis will go No. 2 (to the Houston Texans). Brugler has Stroud falling to the No. 5 pick, where he says the Carolina Panthers would grab the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO