Iowa State

Chris Holtmann says playing after falling piece of Assembly Hall jumbotron was 'a significant concern'

Chris Holtmann was not shy about his concern level during Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Indiana. Playing a primetime matchup at Assembly Hall, the beginning of the second half between the two sides was delayed due to a piece of the jumbotron falling to the court. That would be scary enough, but the piece fell just a few feet from Brice Sensabaugh with teams returning to the court.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan State Basketball: The great, good, bad, and ugly from loss at Purdue

Here are the great, good, bad and ugly from yet another Michigan State basketball loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena. No matter the team that Michigan State basketball sends to face Purdue at Mackey Arena, the results are always the same. The Spartans have not won at Mackey since 2014, and Sunday’s matchup was no different. MSU fell to the Boilermakers 77-61, dropping to 14-8 on the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
Senior Bowl kicks off under new coaching format

Mobile, Ala. — After 73 years, it was time for a change. And according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who opened the week’s festivities with a press conference at the Mobile Convention Center on Tuesday morning, the event’s new coaching format should ultimately be a positive for everyone involved.
MOBILE, AL
QB Jared Goff added to the Pro Bowl roster, giving Lions four players

Allen Park — A day after teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were added to the Pro Bowl roster, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff got the bump on Tuesday. Initially named third alternate for the NFC squad, Goff will take the place of Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts, who will be leading his team into a Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
DETROIT, MI

