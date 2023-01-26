ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
'Laverne & Shirley' star Cindy Williams dead at 75

Cindy Williams, the dynamic actress known best for playing the bubbly Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, according to a statement from her family, provided to CNN by a representative. She was 75. Williams died after a short illness, said the statement from her children...
James Gunn announces new plans for DC film universe, including 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe. In a video testimonial posted to Twitter along with a media release shared online on Tuesday, Gunn -- who became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran last year -- presented several new titles, including a new Superman movie due in 2025 titled "Superman: Legacy," and "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce "Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Selena Gomez responds to comments about her shaky hands

Selena Gomez is addressing comments by some of her social media followers about a recent video in which her hands were shaking. "The Only Murders In The Building" star had posted a video of her makeup and skincare routine on TikTok. "PSA I got most of these products free," she...

