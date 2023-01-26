Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Laverne & Shirley' star Cindy Williams dead at 75
Cindy Williams, the dynamic actress known best for playing the bubbly Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, according to a statement from her family, provided to CNN by a representative. She was 75. Williams died after a short illness, said the statement from her children...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
James Gunn announces new plans for DC film universe, including 'Superman: Legacy'
James Gunn has delivered on his promise to update DC comics enthusiasts, film nerds and the world at large with his plans for the next phase of the DC Universe. In a video testimonial posted to Twitter along with a media release shared online on Tuesday, Gunn -- who became co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran last year -- presented several new titles, including a new Superman movie due in 2025 titled "Superman: Legacy," and "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce "Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series." (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Family Pic, Fans Left Shocked
Over the weekend, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took a break from the chill of Montana’s mountains to head to Disney World with his family. In a new photo from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, however, the 47-year-old actor looks nothing like his beloved character Rip Wheeler, and it’s left fans of the series totally shocked.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Selena Gomez responds to comments about her shaky hands
Selena Gomez is addressing comments by some of her social media followers about a recent video in which her hands were shaking. "The Only Murders In The Building" star had posted a video of her makeup and skincare routine on TikTok. "PSA I got most of these products free," she...
