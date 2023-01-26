HS hoops: ‘Not many guys can do what they do’ -- NBA prospects dazzle on the hardwood at St. Peter’s

Read full article on original website
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Says City Has 'No More Room' as Over 37,000 Migrants are Housed in Just 14 Hotels, Refuse Moving to SheltersEden ReportsNew York City, NY
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Steven Bradley’s career-high 24 points vaults St. Peter’s past Holy Cross, 72-60; Sea steamrolls Kellenberg
Senior Steven Bradley scored a career-high 24 points, including a big three-pointer during crunch time, to lead St. Peter’s to a 72-60 CHSAA AA victory over visiting Holy Cross Saturday in New Brighton. Qadir Martin (10 rebounds, four blocks) and Alex Chi added 14 and 11 points, respectively, for...
HS boys’ hoops: Relentless Farrell surges to 7th straight win and gives coach Mike Dunn his 200th career triumph
If you’ve seen Timmy Manuelian play over the course of his four-year career at Monsignor Farrell, you might have noticed he’s not too demonstrative. Simply put, he effectively goes about his business in a quiet way.
Kyrie Irving puts on a show for Coach K as Nets beat Knicks for 9th straight time
With his former coach sitting courtside, Kyrie Irving put on a show. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski sat courtside at Barclays Center Saturday night to see several of his former players when the Nets hosted the Knicks, but none shone brighter than Irving. Irving, who played in just 11 games...
FanDuel promo code for NY bettors: Get $3,000 for the Super Bowl
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl 57 matchup is finally set with the Eagles and Chiefs clashing in Arizona, making it a perfect time to sign...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Monsignor Farrell, Moore Catholic notch CHSAA wins prior to squaring off Monday; Sea JV edges Curtis
Senior point guard Andrew Melillo scored a game-high 22 points and Monsignor Farrell grabbed control in the second quarter as it cruised to a 82-46 CHSAA A division victory over visiting Monsignor McClancy Sunday in Oakwood. The Lions, who also received strong outings from PJ Scalisi (20 points), Timmy Manuelian...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Empire State Building lights up green for Eagles, sparking New Yorkers’ ire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Empire State Building lit up green after the Philadelphia Eagles took the NFC championship and punched the team’s ticket to the Super Bowl, drawing hundreds of angry responses from furious New Yorkers. The sight may have struck the nerve of Giants fans still...
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DraftKings promo code scores $200 instantly for Lakers vs. Knicks picks
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Knicks will be hosting the Los Angeles Lakers, who are on the second night of a back-to-back. If you’re looking...
FanDuel No Sweat First Bet: Claim your $3,000 bonus on NFL, NBA + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New users have the opportunity to sign up for a new account and receive up to $3,000 worth of first-bet insurance through this...
Super Bowl 57 prop bets - How many combined TDs will be scored?
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ah, it’s already the most wonderful time of the year once again. No, no, not Christmas or Hanukkah, it’s the Super Bowl, and...
Super Bowl-bound Eagles’ Nick Sirianni: ‘We have tough guys everywhere’ on this team
Quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the Eagles’ four rushing touchdowns and as Philadelphia soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won...
A Look Back: Check out these vintage photos of local HS hockey players through the years
The high school hockey scene on Staten Island has produced a number of inter-borough rivalries and local champions throughout the years. But these vintage photos, which date back as far as the ‘90s, tell the tales of the players who laced up the skates and taped up their sticks through the years.
