This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is about...
abc57.com
Michiana's newest forecaster: meet Potawatomi Poppy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil! Michiana has a new groundhog ready to give her forecast on February 2. Groundhog's Day is a popular winter weather tradition all across the country, culminating when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow and predicts what the rest of the winter season has in store for us.
abc57.com
Unity Gardens unveils Edgy Veggie Van, taking gardening education on the road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Unity Gardens, an organization supporting and promoting community gardens across South Bend and other communities in St. Joseph County, unveiled its new Edgy Veggie Van Tuesday, bringing gardening programming and education to classrooms in the area. The van is in collaboration with Lippert Components, and its...
Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral
Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
abc57.com
Latest 'Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend' event set for February 7
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The next Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend event is set for 6 p.m. on February 7 at Riley High School, the City of South Bend announced. During the quarterly event, residents get a chance to have a one-on-one conversation with South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials.
abc57.com
Coloma Elementary students giving back to veterans this Valentine’s Day
COLOMA, Mich. — Students at Coloma Elementary in Michigan are giving back this Valentine’s Day. The school is working with Southwest Michigan Veterans Support Groups to have kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders write Valentine’s Day cards for veterans who may not have family and friends to spend time with.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
abc57.com
Four Winds to host job fair in Erskine Plaza Feb. 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's Four Winds Casinos will host a job fair Feb. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the South Bend Recruitment Center. The job fair will feature on-the-spot hiring and $500 sign-on bonuses for select positions. Applicants must be at least 18 years...
abc57.com
St. Joe County Public Library hosts Re-Entry Summit February 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The St. Joe County Public Library is hosting an event on Thursday to examine how to support residents returning to their communities following incarceration. The Re-Entry Summit is hosted alongside Mental Health Awareness of Michiana, and will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. inside the...
abc57.com
Studebaker, History Museum offer free admission on Presidents Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Residents can get into the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum for free on February 20 in honor of Presidents Day. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right now at The History Museum, guests can explore the "Unveiled: Wedding Traditions" exhibit,...
WNDU
Prayer vigil held for Tyre Nichols in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, Memphis police released the street and bodycam footage of the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and in response, protests and prayer vigils are taking place all over the country. Following the release of the footage, protests and vigils popped up all...
abc57.com
Allie's Cafe to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Allie's Cafe here in South Bend will be featured in an episode of America's Best Restaurants. Allie's Cafe was recognized for their unique-recipe catering. Allie's Cafe is located at 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.
abc57.com
Vehicle applications open for fifth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Vehicle applications are now open for the fifth annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, scheduled for July 8 at the historic Copshaholm Mansion in South Bend. The event celebrates automotive design, engineering and culture. During the event, attendees get a chance to see historic and classic...
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County offering informational meetings on homeownership
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County will host informational meetings in January and February for residents interested in learning more about the nonprofit's homeownership program. The first of three meetings will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in room D at...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
abc57.com
Three Rivers man dies in fire on Coon Hollow Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Three Rivers man has died following a fire in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road Sunday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Fire crews and deputies were called to the area for the fire at 8:18 p.m. A 91-year-old Three Rivers...
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
