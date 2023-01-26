HS football: The inaugural Friends of S.I.H.S. Football fundraiser was a who’s who event (photos)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank C. Rutigliano, 89. passed away peacefully on Jan. 28., 2023. Born and raised in Brooklyn, after graduating high school at the age of 16 he became a mail runner on Wall Street and soon after served a brief stay in the Army. From there, he spent 40 years as a Trader for TD Waterhouse, before retiring in 2000. Mr. Rutigliano was proficient in archery, and started the Staten Island Archer’s Club in the late 1960′s. He also spent some time working as a Conservation Officer. In addition to archery, he enjoyed karate, taking first place in a competition held at Madison Square Garden. For the full obituary, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO