HS football: The inaugural Friends of S.I.H.S. Football fundraiser was a who’s who event (photos)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HS girls’ swimming: Can anyone catch Xaverian at this weekend’s CHSAA Championship?
All eyes will be on defending champion Xaverian -- which boasts nearly a dozen Island competitors -- at the Girls CHSAA Swimming League “A” Championship meet this weekend at the Nassau Aquatic Center in Eisenhower Park on Long Island. The Clippers finished the regular season undefeated at 11-0...
A Look Back: Check out these vintage photos of local HS hockey players through the years
The high school hockey scene on Staten Island has produced a number of inter-borough rivalries and local champions throughout the years. But these vintage photos, which date back as far as the ‘90s, tell the tales of the players who laced up the skates and taped up their sticks through the years.
‘A very worthy cause’ -- St. Joseph Hill set to host inaugural fundraiser for special needs basketball program
St. Joseph Hill Academy’s basketball program is raising money for a very worthy cause this weekend. Coach Jim Garin and company will host the school’s inaugural fundraiser for special needs basketball programs on Saturday in Arrochar. Hill has partnered with The Shining Stars, a special needs basketball team from New Jersey, and the Drive for Autism Foundation ahead of the event.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Balanced Tottenville rides pivotal 3rd period run to 41-35 win over CSIM; SIA, Curtis, SW also win
Justin Jeske led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points as Tottenville overcame a halftime deficit to record a 41-35 PSAL victory over host CSI/McCown Monday in New Springville. The Pirates, who improved to 12-7 overall (8-6 division), also received big contributions from Erjon Rexhaj (nine points, 10 rebounds), Xavier...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Monsignor Farrell, Moore Catholic notch CHSAA wins prior to squaring off Monday; Sea JV edges Curtis
Senior point guard Andrew Melillo scored a game-high 22 points and Monsignor Farrell grabbed control in the second quarter as it cruised to a 82-46 CHSAA A division victory over visiting Monsignor McClancy Sunday in Oakwood. The Lions, who also received strong outings from PJ Scalisi (20 points), Timmy Manuelian...
HS boys’ hoops: Relentless Farrell surges to 7th straight win and gives coach Mike Dunn his 200th career triumph
If you’ve seen Timmy Manuelian play over the course of his four-year career at Monsignor Farrell, you might have noticed he’s not too demonstrative. Simply put, he effectively goes about his business in a quiet way.
HS wrestling: Farrell goes 3-0 on first day of CHSAA State Dual Meet Championships
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Monsignor Farrell recorded a 3-0 mark Saturday during the first day of the CHSAA State Dual Meet Championships at Iona Prep. In an event where only the top teams in the league competed, the Lions beat Holy Trinity, St. Anthony’s and Kellenberg Memorial and will return to Iona Prep Sunday for matches against St. Joseph’s Collegiate (of Buffalo), St. Francis (of Buffalo), St. John the Baptist and Chaminade.
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious draws closer to 3k points; New Dorp’s Jordanna Schrecker drops 40
Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious continued her pursuit of 3,000 career points with 33 more markers in a 59-48 win over AA foe Francis Lewis over the weekend. Melious’ career total now stands at 2,919 points. Samantha Harrell chipped in 16 points in the win. The Falcons led by...
Best of Staten Island returns next week — with a new sponsor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We’re baaack!. That’s right, Best of Staten Island is making its glorious return next week — and we’ve got some pretty exciting news. This year, the series will have a brand new sponsor. Empire State Bank will join the Advance/SILive.com along the way as it explores Staten Islanders’ favorite businesses.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 31, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank C. Rutigliano, 89. passed away peacefully on Jan. 28., 2023. Born and raised in Brooklyn, after graduating high school at the age of 16 he became a mail runner on Wall Street and soon after served a brief stay in the Army. From there, he spent 40 years as a Trader for TD Waterhouse, before retiring in 2000. Mr. Rutigliano was proficient in archery, and started the Staten Island Archer’s Club in the late 1960′s. He also spent some time working as a Conservation Officer. In addition to archery, he enjoyed karate, taking first place in a competition held at Madison Square Garden. For the full obituary, click here.
FDNY responds to deck fire at home in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY is responding to a home fire in Annadale on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported in the rear of a home on Notus Avenue near Annadale Road, according to the FDNY Twitter feed.
Passionate, musical teacher is a ‘child whisperer’ | Staten Island Woman of Achievement Yvette Washington-Wheatley
For young Yvette Washington, growing up in the Stapleton Houses meant listening to the smooth sounds of Duke Ellington, Miles Davis and Marvin Gaye. Her father would pull out a record from his music collection in the coat closet or turn up the radio and fill the house with a fusion of Motown, classical and jazz.
Funeral arrangements set for Staten Island firefighter who died of cancer at 34
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Firefighter Anthony Mauro, a 34-year-old FDNY member from Staten Island who was hailed for his courage and spirit, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a battle with cancer. His passing was announced by the Uniformed Firefighters Association. Mauro, a six-year FDNY veteran who...
Malliotakis announces annual Presidents Day writing contest for elementary school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) announced Monday that she is hosting her annual Presidents Day essay contest for students in grades three to five who live in Brooklyn and Staten Island. “Last year, my office received over 250 submission for our Presidents Day Essay Contest...
Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sun-soaked New Dorp cottage with scenic 3-season room, $900K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtors’ website for 124 St. Stephens Pl. in New Dorp presents this nearly-full brick home in such a charming manner that you simply can’t dismiss it. If you cherish natural light and coziness, the abundance of windows, trees and the three-season room will lure you in.
To honor Staten Island Vietnam War hero, two West Brighton taverns will snap handcuffs at bar foot rails to laud Marine Corps major | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fifty-five years ago — on Jan. 31, 1968 — at Hue City, South Vietnam, while trying to reinforce the Military Assistance Command Headquarters there, a U.S. Marine Corps major from Staten Island became a hero. Walter Michael Murphy Jr.. who grew up in...
FanDuel promo code for NY bettors: Get $3,000 for the Super Bowl
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl 57 matchup is finally set with the Eagles and Chiefs clashing in Arizona, making it a perfect time to sign...
See how much these 10 South Beach homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
Riding gave him ‘therapy, freedom, and happiness.’ Family recalls man, 25, who died in Staten Island motorcycle crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Riding on his motorcycle, with the wind whipping around him, was Jordan Urbina’s passion. It was no surprise that the 25-year-old Greenridge resident decided to take the beloved cycle to a birthday celebration for a good friend at the Staten Island Mall’s Dave and Buster’s on the evening of Jan. 6.
