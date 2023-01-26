ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

KATU.com

Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
NEWBERG, OR
kptv.com

Portland tow truck driver hit-and-run victim faces long recovery

PORTLAND, Ore . (KPTV) - A hit and run crash leaves a Portland tow truck driver in the hospital, and his friends pleading for answers. Coworkers at Northwestern Towing are speaking out to raise awareness after one of their own was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Body of missing Gladstone man found 2 months after disappearance

GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – The body of a Gladstone man missing since November 2022 has been found in the Mt. Hood National Forest, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kyle Kirchem, 31, was reported missing by family Nov. 22 after last being heard from two days earlier....
GLADSTONE, OR
kptv.com

1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

8 people displaced in North Portland house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in the Albina neighborhood in North Portland displaced eight people early Monday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Fire crews arrived at the house just before 2 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house. A second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Missing Boater Recovered From River

(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

