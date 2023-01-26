Read full article on original website
Car stolen from Portland woman’s driveway later spotted at nearby homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new car was stolen from a woman’s driveway in southeast Portland on Tuesday and later spotted at a nearby homeless camp. This happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood, where Beverly Cipolla had just moved from California to be closer to her family. She bought a...
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon
NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
Portland tow truck driver hit-and-run victim faces long recovery
PORTLAND, Ore . (KPTV) - A hit and run crash leaves a Portland tow truck driver in the hospital, and his friends pleading for answers. Coworkers at Northwestern Towing are speaking out to raise awareness after one of their own was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.
Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022. On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run by another tow truck on I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a tow truck in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured another tow truck driver on Sunday morning on I-84 in northeast Portland. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer responded to I-84 West between the Northeast 43rd...
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Body of missing Gladstone man found 2 months after disappearance
GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – The body of a Gladstone man missing since November 2022 has been found in the Mt. Hood National Forest, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kyle Kirchem, 31, was reported missing by family Nov. 22 after last being heard from two days earlier....
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 6800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
8 people displaced in North Portland house fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in the Albina neighborhood in North Portland displaced eight people early Monday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. Fire crews arrived at the house just before 2 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from the back of the house. A second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.
Astoria man allegedly stabs neighbor, runs from police, assaults Clatsop County deputy
ASTORIA, Ore. — One person is in custody tonight after allegedly stabbing a man in Astoria Wednesday evening. Police say 31-year-old Daniel Smith got into a physical altercation with his neighbor outside his home. The neighbor was hospitalized with cuts on his head and neck. Smith initially ran from...
Wife of man shot in Portland WinCo asks killer: ‘Why would you do this horrible thing?’
Becky Underwood confronted her husband’s killer Monday with a question that has gnawed at her since his fatal shooting inside a Portland WinCo on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021. “I’d like to know why -- why did you do this?” she asked as 40-year-old Blake Daniels listened from...
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek
The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.
Missing Boater Recovered From River
(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
