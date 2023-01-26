ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Chris Chelios believes Steve Yzerman will lock up Dylan Larkin: 'He belongs as a Red Wing'

(WXYZ) — Chris Chelios believes Dylan Larkin will be playing in a Red Wings sweater for years to come. The Hall of Famer is preparing for ABC's broadcast of the NHL All-Star Game, where Larkin will make his third appearance. Chelios is confident Steve Yzerman and Larkin's agent will find the right terms for a contract extension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy