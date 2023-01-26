Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Eriksen facing long spell out; United set to sign Sabitzer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, with the club set to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover on Tuesday. Eriksen sustained the injury during United’s 3-1 win against Reading...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bayern signs João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich bolstered its struggling team with the loan signing of Portugal left back João Cancelo from Manchester City on Tuesday, the last day of the transfer period. The 28-year-old Cancelo joined “on an initial deal through to the end of the current season,” Bayern...
Citrus County Chronicle
Taurasi to take part in USA Basketball training camp
Diana Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet. The five-time Olympic gold medalist will take part in a national team training camp in Minnesota next month. Taurasi told The Associated Press last summer that she would consider playing with USA Basketball if she was healthy enough. She injured her quad shortly after and didn’t participate in the FIBA World Cup that the Americans won in Australia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Isco's move to Union Berlin called off amid disagreement
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin's attempt to sign former Real Madrid star Isco Alarcón fell apart Tuesday, with the German club saying it called the deal off at the last moment. The 30-year-old Isco had looked set to sign for Union as a free agent after undergoing a medical in Berlin on the final day of the transfer window, but club officials announced the deal had collapsed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mets lock up batting champion McNeil on $50M, 4-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets finalized a $50 million, four-year contract Tuesday that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. McNeil gets $6.25 million this year, $10.25 million in 2024 and $15.75 million in each of the following two years. The Mets have a $15.75 million option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout, a season that if exercised would make the agreement worth $63.75 million over five years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brazilian volleyball player suspended over Lula poll
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian volleyball club Cruzeiro suspended Olympic gold medalist Wallace de Souza on Tuesday after he conducted a social media poll asking his fans whether they would shoot Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the face. The 35-year-old de Souza, who played on...
