Diana Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet. The five-time Olympic gold medalist will take part in a national team training camp in Minnesota next month. Taurasi told The Associated Press last summer that she would consider playing with USA Basketball if she was healthy enough. She injured her quad shortly after and didn’t participate in the FIBA World Cup that the Americans won in Australia.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO