ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma

A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma receives $85M grant to help complete I-44/US 75 interchange in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance grant to fund projects related to improvements of the Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 interchange in Tulsa, the White House announced Tuesday. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.
TULSA, OK
kgou.org

My Pretty Red Panties

For years, an audio phenomenon baffled and infuriated users of Citizen Band Radio’s Channel 19 – also known as the “Truckers’ Channel” – in the Oklahoma area and beyond. It was How Curious Listener Alex Lanphere who brought this to KGOU’s attention. He used to hear it when he had a CB radio in his truck. He recalls it as “this powerful full blanking signal that drowned out everybody else who was talking. And it would read: ‘I got my little pink panties on, my night gown, and I’m ready for bed’. And that message went on for years. I was just always really fascinated by this because it was just so strange and bizarre".
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Mark Frylund in the video player below. Watch live radar in the video player below. Be sure to download the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938

Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather

Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week

Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Furnaces in central Oklahoma being put to test during winter cold

OKLAHOMA CITY — Furnaces in central Oklahoma are being put to the test during the winter cold. HVAC crews said they are out trying to make sure the heaters are working and stay working. Crews over at A&T Mechanical were out on calls on Monday, many of the calls having to do with old or dirty filters.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions

Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy