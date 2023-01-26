Read full article on original website
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma
A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
KOCO
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma receives $85M grant to help complete I-44/US 75 interchange in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive an $85 million National Infrastructure Project Assistance grant to fund projects related to improvements of the Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 interchange in Tulsa, the White House announced Tuesday. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here.
kgou.org
My Pretty Red Panties
For years, an audio phenomenon baffled and infuriated users of Citizen Band Radio’s Channel 19 – also known as the “Truckers’ Channel” – in the Oklahoma area and beyond. It was How Curious Listener Alex Lanphere who brought this to KGOU’s attention. He used to hear it when he had a CB radio in his truck. He recalls it as “this powerful full blanking signal that drowned out everybody else who was talking. And it would read: ‘I got my little pink panties on, my night gown, and I’m ready for bed’. And that message went on for years. I was just always really fascinated by this because it was just so strange and bizarre".
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
KOCO
First Alert Ride Along: Tracking winter weather moving across Oklahoma
KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking winter weather in Oklahoma. Watch Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command in the video player above. Watch First Alert Storm Chaser Mark Frylund in the video player below. Watch live radar in the video player below. Be sure to download the...
KOCO
OG&E discusses working to keep power on as winter weather hits Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the major concerns whenever winter weather hits is if the power will stay on. KOCO 5 spoke with Aaron Cooper with OG&E about what the electric company is doing to keep the power on. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. Open the video player...
This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938
Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Oklahoma prepares for next round of winter weather
Oklahoma is preparing for another round of winter weather. The sleet and snowfall have moved out of central Oklahoma but another round of winter weather looms. Damon has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full story. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
KTEN.com
Work crews brace for Oklahoma power outages
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company and other contracted electric crews are preparing for any potential power outages across southern Oklahoma on Tuesday. Teams are stationed at the Durant Sports Complex and the Ada Fairgrounds. On Monday night, the crews were focused on trucking in...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter weather expected to move into Oklahoma on Monday
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma starting on Monday. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Taylor has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Snow, ice moving into Oklahoma next week
Winter weather is set to move into Oklahoma at the beginning of next week. Sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain can be expected, with a risk for ice. Sabrina has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KOCO
Furnaces in central Oklahoma being put to test during winter cold
OKLAHOMA CITY — Furnaces in central Oklahoma are being put to the test during the winter cold. HVAC crews said they are out trying to make sure the heaters are working and stay working. Crews over at A&T Mechanical were out on calls on Monday, many of the calls having to do with old or dirty filters.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
