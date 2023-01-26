Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
PayPal will lay off 2,000 workers, or 7% of staff
PayPal said Tuesday it plans to lay off about 2,000 employees, or roughly 7% of its staff, making it the latest tech firm to announce significant job cuts in recent months amid broader economic uncertainty. In a memo to staff announcing the layoffs, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman referred to the...
Albany Herald
US consumers remain wary of the economy, new survey shows
Consumer confidence in the economy continues to waver, despite easing inflation. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index — a closely watched metric gauging attitudes about the current and future strength of the economy — measured 107.1 in January, according to data released Tuesday by the business think tank. It was down from an upwardly revised 109 in December and below economists' expectations.
Albany Herald
Stocks sizzled in January as rate hike and inflation fears ebbed
New year, new attitude on Wall Street. Stocks are off to a strong start in 2023 following last year's abysmal showing. The Dow gained nearly 3% in January. The S&P 500 rose 6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared almost 11%. That's the Nasdaq's best month since July.
Albany Herald
Snap stock plunges 15% as revenue growth stalls
Snapchat's parent company reported stalled revenue growth and a large net loss for the final three months of 2022, as it confronts tighter advertiser budgets amid broader economic uncertainty. Snap's quarterly revenue was just shy of $1.3 billion, essentially flat from the year prior. For the full year, Snap's revenue...
Albany Herald
Nike Escalates Design Battle Against Lululemon
The Gucci loafers. The Burberry (BBRYF) trench coat. When it comes to fashion, having a unique design is everything. This is why brands spend millions both creating and protecting their signature looks and the reason, as in the case of Adidas (ADDDF) , extricating a brand's design from creators who behave badly is a costly and difficult process.
Albany Herald
The Covid sales boom is over for Pfizer
Pfizer generated nearly $57 billion in combined sales last year from its Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine and Paxlovid antiviral pill. That works out to almost 60% of the company's total revenue for 2022. But the boom appears to be over. Pfizer told Wall Street Tuesday that it expects Covid-related sales to...
Albany Herald
ChatGPT Enters a New Sector Totally Unrelated to Tech
Privacy and seclusion while still "a short walk from" top local schools and stores. A "move-in ready" layout and an interior that gives potential owners the chance to "craft a new story" in an "up-and-coming" neighborhood.
