Watch Lil Baby Make His SNL Debut
The Atlanta rapper Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend as the musical guest opposite host Michael B. Jordan. Lil Baby’s immersive new album It’s Only Me came out back in October, and he performed two tracks from it, “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 the week after his album was released. Check out the performances of both tracks and his SNL promo below.
Desertfest NYC 2023 Has Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze, & More
The heavy-minded Desertfest is returning to New York City for its third edition. Headlining this time around are Melvins, Boris, and Colour Haze. Also on the roster: Truckfighters, 1000mods, White Hils, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P., Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grate Bathers, and Spellbook, with more set to be announced at a later date.
Kate NV – “meow chat”
Kate NV has been busy. In December, she released her debut single as Decisive Pink, her project with Angel Deradoorian, and she announced a new album of her own, WOW, with the vibrant lead single “oni (they).” Today, she’s back with another song from that solo album, “meow chat,” a goofy and glitchy and bright track that sounds like it could be in a video game and whose lyrics are made up solely of meows. Check it out below.
Patti Smith Writes A Moving, Poetic Eulogy For Tom Verlaine
On Saturday, Tom Verlaine, the hugely influential guitarist and Television frontman, died at the age of 73. The person who broke the news of Verlaine’s death was Jesse Paris Smith, Patti Smith’s daughter. Over the years, Verlaine was one of Patti Smith’s closest contemporaries. Verlaine and Smith both came out of the New York rock world at the same time, and they were briefly a couple. They collaborated many times over the years. Verlaine played guitar on Patti Smith’s 1974 debut single “Hey Joe,” and he also played on her most recent album, 2012’s Banga.
sadie – “All Night”
Last summer, Brooklyn producer and songwriter Anna Schwab (aka sadie) released her debut hyperpop EP, Nowhere. Today, she’s announcing her second EP, Tides, which is co-produced by Joe Valle from Wet and comes out April 7. Along with the news is a glitzy, glitchy lead single “All Night.”
Geoff Rickly Announces Debut Novel Someone Who Isn’t Me
Geoff Rickly — the leader of the bands Thursday and No Devotion, among others — has just announced that he’ll publish his debut novel later this year. Someone Who Isn’t Me will be released on July 25 via Rose Books, a new independent press run by Chelsea Hodson. Here’s the book’s official description:
Thomas Bangalter – “L’Accouchement” (Performed By Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine)
Last week, Thomas Bangalter — one-half of the now defunct Daft Punk — announced Mythologies, an orchestral album that was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet that premiered last year. No new music was shared at the time of the announcement, but Bangalter recently shared Mythologies first excerpt, a piece called “L’Accouchement.” It is performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and was conducted by Romain Dumas. Check it out below.
yuniVERSE – “l8 nite txts” (Prod. Corin Roddick)
The Indonesian-Australian pop upstart yuniVERSE has released the latest in a series of collaborations with producer Corin Roddick of Purity Ring. After teaming up last year on the companion pieces “F*ck How I Feel” and “wasted,” yuni and Roddick are back today with “l8 nite texts.” The song conjures vibes similar to Purity Ring — holographic vocals, synth-pop beats infused with the prevailing hip-hop sounds of the moment (drill, in this case) — but trades out Megan James’ otherworldly lyrical approach for something more down to earth. Put simply, it’s a song about struggling to cope with a breakup.
Yves Tumor – “Echolalia”
Last fall, Yves Tumor released a new single, “God Is A Circle,” their first material since 2021’s The Asymptotical World. The track continued down the glammy rock path they started with Heaven To A Tortured Mind and it made our best songs of the week list. Today,...
The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Your whole life, you’ve wanted to sing. It’s the thing that you love the most...
Tsunami Reunite For The First Time In Two Decades
The Virginia indie rock band Tsunami are one of the many acts reuniting for Numero Group’s 20th anniversary festival, which will take place in Los Angeles in February. But before that — like the Hated and an upcoming performance from Codeine — they got together back on the East Coast before heading out West. Last night, Tsunami played their first show in over two decades at the Avalon Lounge in Catskill, NY. Check out some video from the concert below.
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?,” Innit
It’s been nearly a decade since the Arctic Monkeys released their purring, stomping jealous-lover jam “Do I Wanna Know?” In that time, it’s probably become the band’s signature song, even as the Arctic Monkeys themselves have taken off in different aesthetic directions. “Do I Wanna Know?” has more than a billion streams, and it’s the only Arctic Monkeys song that’s ever made the Hot 100. Over the years, a whole lot of artists have covered “Do I Wanna Know?,” including Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Chvrches, and Hozier. Now, Kelly Clarkson has taken a stab at it, too.
Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms
Smokey Robinson recently announced his first new album in almost a decade. It’s called Gasms. The Motown legend’s most recent album was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which saw him collaborating with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. He’s also shared the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
