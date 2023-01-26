Read full article on original website
Nick & Priyanka's Matching Tattoos Are A Cute Nod To Their Proposal Story
Neither Nick Jonas nor his wife Priyanka Chopra are a stranger to body art, but they each have a pair of tattoos that carry some extra special meaning in their relationship. Chopra revealed the intimate message behind the ink she got at the same time as her husband, and it turns out, the small tats are connected to the couple’s unique proposal story. Here’s how Jonas and Chopra’s matching tattoos celebrate their marriage.
Laith Ashley Thanked Taylor For Spotlighting Trans Representation In “Lavender Haze”
Taylor Swift found a new man while getting lost in the lavender haze, and he was so thankful to be part of the Midnights era for a very important reason. Model Laith Ashley shared a heartfelt thank-you note to Swift for casting him in her latest video, emphasizing the importance it has for trans fans. “Representation matters,” Ashley wrote. “AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Let's Unpack Those Kim, J.Lo, & Oprah Selfies
Let’s be honest: Celebrity parties are entertaining to watch, especially when juicy, behind-the-scenes details are shared on Instagram. However, the real MVPs are the random celebrity pairings spotted at these events — like, very random. Some of these chance encounters are true head-scratchers, so much so that your brain will start repeating Mo’Nique’s “huh?” in making sense of it.
Zach Revealed His First Concert & Wow, It Makes So Much Sense
One-on-one dates on The Bachelor offer a special opportunity for the lead and a lucky contestant to get to know each other. They get dedicated time to discuss all the important relationship stuff, like their careers, their families, and all the little things that make up their personalities. During the Jan. 30 episode of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross shared something very important about himself: the fact that he loves Nickelback. Let’s just say, fans on Twitter were not surprised to learn this fun fact about him.
Ellie Is A Sass Queen In The New The Last Of Us Promo
The Last Of Us’ decision to set its story in the present day of 2023 but leave the Cordyceps infection’s arrival in 2003 effectively eradicated the last 20 years of human history. It also altered 14-year-old Ellie’s experience of the world, having never known the before times. In The Last Of Us Season 1, Episode 4 promo, the show has a bit of fun with that, even as the survival stakes are upped.
Teen Wolf Fans Are Tearing The New Movie Apart & For Good Reason
After over five years away from Beacon Hills, Teen Wolf fans finally got to catch up with their favorite wolf pack once again in Teen Wolf: The Movie, but the reunion didn’t end up being exactly what anyone was expecting. For one thing, pivotal characters like Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles and Arden Cho’s Kira were completely missing, but even more heartbreaking than that, the movie shocked viewers with a brutal death and a seemingly unnecessary breakup. The maddening decisions sent longtime franchise devotees howling, and these tweets and memes of Teen Wolf fans hating on the movie took over social media.
Instagram’s New Animated Avatar Profile Picture Gives You More Options
You don’t have to wipe your Instagram account like a pop star announcing their next big era to give your IG a refresh. All it takes for a fresh start is to update your profile pic. The best part is, you don’t even have to get all dolled up for the camera to snap your shot, because Instagram launched a new avatar profile feature option on Jan. 24, which lets you switch between your original pic and your avatar with a simple swipe. If you’re ready to transform your IG account, here’s how to use Instagram’s avatar profile feature for options.
NCT 127's New Single "Ay-Yo" Is The Ultimate Pump-Up Song
NCT 127’s new single “Ay-Yo” is the definition of a pump-up song. The hip-hop track, which is featured on the group’s new album of the same name, is all about finding the strength. “Just like the heroes in the myths, the show must go on,” NCT 127 sings during the track. Next time you’re in need of a pick-me-up, just listen to “Ay-Yo” because its lyrics will have you ready to take on the world.
Where Is Winter Love Island 2023 Filmed? The New Villa Is Luxe
According to ITV, “2023 is officially the year of Love,” thanks to two different versions of Love Island premiering this year. Love Island’s winter series, which was filmed in Cape Town, dropped on Jan. 16 with a whole new cast looking for love, and well as a dreamy new villa. The previous Love Island winter series was filmed in South Africa as well, but this time around, the winter Love Island 2023 filming location is noticeably bigger and better.
The Jonas Brothers Are Back & Officially In Their ‘70s Era
Everyone’s favorite three brothers from New Jersey are back. The Jonas Brothers never truly left the music scene, as evidenced by their successful Las Vegas residency last summer. However, it’s been nearly four years since Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas released an album, and fans have been waiting for their music drought to end. The JoBros recently cleared the air and announced their sixth studio album, The Album, will release on May 5.
Keyla Monterroso Mejia On Her Rapid (& TBH, Sweaty) Rise To Fame
In Elite Daily’s series At The Moment, celebs dish on their current projects, pop culture hot takes, and everything taking over their group chats. Below, Freeridge star Keyla Monterroso Mejia gets candid about working with Larry David and Quinta Brunson, her On My Block fandom, and a secret social media habit.
Nick & Priyanka's Baby Girl Just Made Her 1st Public Appearance
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially attended their first public event together with Malti Marie. On Jan. 30, the “Spaceman” singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Their wives were in attendance to celebrate the milestone, and the Quantico star surprised everyone by also bringing her and Nick’s 1-year-old daughter to the event.
Jason Segel Is Ready To Make Marshall's Return In HIMYF Happen
The MacLaren’s gang is getting back together, one How I Met Your Father cameo at a time. Jason Segel is the latest How I Met Your Mother star to confirm he’s open to bringing back his character to meet the new generation of dating disasters. So, with Segel’s interest piqued, will Marshall appear in How I Met Your Father? It sounds pretty promising that the big-hearted lawyer will show up soon enough.
Joe Jonas Flirted With Sophie Turner During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s romance isn’t the most public. Since getting together in 2016, the couple has gotten married and welcomed two daughters, all while keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight (mostly). However, for the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Jan. 30, their sweet relationship was front and center. During Joe’s speech, he shouted out Sophie several times, flirting with her onstage.
