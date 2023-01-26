ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Reports: Blue Jays reach 2-year deal with RHP Chad Green

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached agreement on a two-year deal worth at least $8.5 million with right-hander Chad Green, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Green, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May, would be guaranteed $2.25 million in Year 1 of the deal in 2023 before a multi-layered option structure kicks in, per the reports.
Albany Herald

Dodgers give RHP Tony Gonsolin new two-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided arbitration with All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin on Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to a two-year, $6.65 million deal. Gonsolin had been seeking a $3.4 million salary for 2023, while the Dodgers were offering $3 million. The settlement will see him make $3.25 million this year and a minimum of $3.4 million next year, according to The Athletic.
