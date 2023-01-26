Read full article on original website
Our 11 Best Soup Recipes of All Time, Ranked
The days may (allegedly) be getting longer, but winter is still undeniably here. While the sun’s annual foray into playing hard to get comes to a close, it’s best to use our remaining time indoors to celebrate winter’s most iconic dish: soup. Here are our 11 most popular soup recipes of all time, from French onion to butternut squash, and beyond.
Does Pancake Batter Belong in Your Ice Cube Tray?
My childhood smelled of maple syrup. After discovering the TikTok-induced reemergence of freezing pancake batter in ice cube trays, my days may once again become maple-scented. Back in a time when there was a clear distinction between good (eating pancakes) and evil (learning math), the classrooms, school buses, and friends...
7 Bubbly Bottles We're Sipping This Valentine's Day
This post contains products independently chosen (and loved) by our editors and writers. Food52 earns an affiliate commission on qualifying purchases of the products we link to. I don't think there's ever a wrong occasion for bubbles. A random Tuesday night at your favorite natural wine bar (mine is Gray's...
