Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
KETV.com

Omaha fire chief, assistant fire chief to retire this year

OMAHA, Neb. — As the Omaha Fire Department added its latest recruitment class, some members of management are on their way out. Chief Dan Olsen and assistant chief John McCormick will retire this year, leaving the city to find their replacements. "I decided by looking at all the candidates...
WOWT

Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment

PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
klkntv.com

Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
KETV.com

Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice

The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
KETV.com

Harmful chemicals from AltEn ethanol plant found in Mead homes

MEAD, Neb. — On Monday night, scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shared the results of their year-long study of pesticide-heavy corn byproduct that piled up in Mead. The AltEn plant in Nebraska was shut down in 2021, but before...
klin.com

Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business

Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
KETV.com

Court documents detail violent robbery at a First National Bank in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. The two men accused of an armed bank robbery that injured multiple people appeared in Douglas County court on Monday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, were arrested on Jan. 27 for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT

Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
KETV.com

Omaha police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Target near 178th Street and West Center Road and worked to clear the store, Omaha police said. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the...
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar store

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in North Omaha Sunday night. An employee at the store near 30th Street and Newport Avenue told police the suspect wore all black and entered the store at 8:46 p.m. The man was about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build, according to the employee, who said the suspect showed a gun and demanded money. He left after getting cash.
