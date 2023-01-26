Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Strong rural health equals strong rural NE': NHA presents 'Roadmap to Strong Rural Health' in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — On the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency, health care leaders said side effects of the pandemic are felt far and wide, especially in rural Nebraska. "Strong rural health equals strong rural Nebraska," said Jed Hansen, the executive director of...
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
KETV.com
Omaha fire chief, assistant fire chief to retire this year
OMAHA, Neb. — As the Omaha Fire Department added its latest recruitment class, some members of management are on their way out. Chief Dan Olsen and assistant chief John McCormick will retire this year, leaving the city to find their replacements. "I decided by looking at all the candidates...
KETV.com
'We raised 31% above the poverty level': 16th Annual State of North Omaha meeting talks progress
OMAHA, Neb. — One common message was made loud and clear throughout the room at the State of North Omaha meeting. "We embarked on a historic chance of trying to create a coordinated plan to make sure our people came together," said Sen. Justin Wayne, serving District 13. Starting...
KETV.com
Staff member transported to hospital after allegedly being stabbed by student
OMAHA, Neb. — A staff member was allegedly stabbed by a student at a school in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 11 a.m., Omaha police responded to a stabbing at Secondary Success Program, a middle school alternative program located near North 30th and Spaulding streets, authorities said. In a...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says police officers 'saved many lives' reacting to gunman at Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert commended the action of police officers in themidst of an active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Omaha police, responding to an active shooter call, shot and killed a gunman inside the store, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, shortly after 12 p.m.
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
UPDATED: Atlantic Fire Department at the Scene of House Fire
(Atlantic) Fire Fighters continue to battle a house fire at 901 Birch Street. Firemen were called to the scene just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday. C.J. Adams owns the home. Adams tells KSOM/KS95 News three adults and one child were in the home and smelled smoke. Adams says firefighters continue...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
KETV.com
Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice
The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
KETV.com
Harmful chemicals from AltEn ethanol plant found in Mead homes
MEAD, Neb. — On Monday night, scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shared the results of their year-long study of pesticide-heavy corn byproduct that piled up in Mead. The AltEn plant in Nebraska was shut down in 2021, but before...
klin.com
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
KETV.com
Court documents detail violent robbery at a First National Bank in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. The two men accused of an armed bank robbery that injured multiple people appeared in Douglas County court on Monday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, were arrested on Jan. 27 for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
KETV.com
Omaha police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers shot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Around 12 p.m., officers responded to the Target near 178th Street and West Center Road and worked to clear the store, Omaha police said. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the...
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar store
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in North Omaha Sunday night. An employee at the store near 30th Street and Newport Avenue told police the suspect wore all black and entered the store at 8:46 p.m. The man was about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build, according to the employee, who said the suspect showed a gun and demanded money. He left after getting cash.
