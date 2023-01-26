ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

benitolink.com

Hollister sign installation stopped

Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding

Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose

A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’

Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Kosmicki: With affordable housing, county must get even bolder

San Benito County took a step forward Jan. 17 when the Board of Supervisors approved an updated Affordable Housing Ordinance, but that step forward should be even bolder. Supervisors unanimously approved an update to the ordinance after months of meetings in 2022 by the Housing Advisory Committee before gaining the Planning Commission’s blessing.
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One dead in Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting on Saturday night. Around 10:00 p.m., deputies responded to multiple reports of a shooting at a party on the 1000 block of Brimblecom Road. Deputies arrived on scene and found one victim suffering from a gunshot The post One dead in Boulder Creek shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process

A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search for missing diver off Monterey County coast suspended

MONTEREY -- Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday.Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles south of San Francisco, the statement said.A search involving Coast Guard and U.S. Navy helicopter crews covered 147 square miles with no sign of the diver and was suspended Sunday afternoon pending any further information, the Coast Guard said in a statement.Winds in the area hit 34 mph and waves topped eight feet on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims

After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm

With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Cupid Express balloon bouquet delivery

Hollister Recreation Department is offering their Valentine’s Day Cupid Express to residents of Hollister. Deliveries will be available for Hollister residents but if you live out of town, you can still have one by picking it up. There are balloon bouquets designs for both adults and youth. According to...
HOLLISTER, CA

