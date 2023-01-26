Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Hollister sign installation stopped
Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
benitolink.com
San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding
Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose
A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
benitolink.com
Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’
Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
sanbenito.com
Kosmicki: With affordable housing, county must get even bolder
San Benito County took a step forward Jan. 17 when the Board of Supervisors approved an updated Affordable Housing Ordinance, but that step forward should be even bolder. Supervisors unanimously approved an update to the ordinance after months of meetings in 2022 by the Housing Advisory Committee before gaining the Planning Commission’s blessing.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process
A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
KSBW.com
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
Search for missing diver off Monterey County coast suspended
MONTEREY -- Authorities have suspended a search for a 27-year-old diver who disappeared in rough waters off the central coast of California, the U.S. Coast Guard said.The missing person was part of a group of four divers who got caught in a rip current at Fanshell Beach near Monterey on Saturday.Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but the fourth person was unable to get out of the water about 125 miles south of San Francisco, the statement said.A search involving Coast Guard and U.S. Navy helicopter crews covered 147 square miles with no sign of the diver and was suspended Sunday afternoon pending any further information, the Coast Guard said in a statement.Winds in the area hit 34 mph and waves topped eight feet on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
benitolink.com
Cupid Express balloon bouquet delivery
Hollister Recreation Department is offering their Valentine’s Day Cupid Express to residents of Hollister. Deliveries will be available for Hollister residents but if you live out of town, you can still have one by picking it up. There are balloon bouquets designs for both adults and youth. According to...
