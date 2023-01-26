For survivors, Madison Brooks case shows dark side of LSU, Tigerland: 'continuing to happen'

Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Brooks latest news: LSU student’s family slams ‘shameful smear campaign’ by suspects’ attorneys
New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death. Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning. Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin. The grieving family of Madison Brooks has slammed her accused attackers for launching...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former LSU DE Zavier Carter makes transfer decision
Former LSU DE Zavier Carter is continuing his college football career out west. Carter has landed at UNLV after entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to Jacques Doucet of WAFB. Coming out of Hapeville Charter, Carter was rated 4-stars and the No. 24 linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class. The...
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 3 in the rankings
LSU is the only other undefeated team in women's basketball besides South Carolina.
ktalnews.com
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Morris scores 31 as unbeaten No. 3 LSU women top Lady Vols
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17...
theadvocate.com
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point
The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
KTBS
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the...
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
WDSU
Suspect accused of the rape of Madison Brooks also accused of first-degree rape from 2020
Kaivon Washington, the suspect accused of raping the LSU student before her death earlier this month, is also being accused of raping a 12-year-old girl when he was 15 in 2020. Just one day after being released on bond for the case of Madison Brooks, 19, Washington was booked into...
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
Watson’s Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff benefits members of armed forces for 12th year
WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Some people in Livingston Parish were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Jan. 28, to make sure their gumbo was the best. Folks were cooking for those who fight to protect us. Watson’s Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff celebrated its 12th year and featured several signature gumbos, along with music and patriotic ceremonies to honor those serving in the armed forces.
iheart.com
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
KSLA
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to Lousiana Lottery officials. The ticket was sold at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Lottery officials made the below post to social...
wbrz.com
West Baton Rouge welcomes home survivor of deadly police crash Liam Dunn
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and community members cheered him on. "We wanted to give him a champion's welcome,“ his former high school baseball coach Mike Forbes said. After weeks in a coma, and a...
