TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 30
Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface...
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
Crime Stoppers offers $2.5K reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide. On January 29, 2018, investigators said Barry Swindle was found dead in his home located on the 2300 block of Brockway Blvd. in Flint.
Rapper who grew up in Lansing one of 3 reported missing in Detroit
Kelly's mother tells 6 News that she got a voicemail from him letting her know he made it down safely to Detroit at 5 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Very cold start Tuesday morning but with quiet weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This Tuesday morning was the coldest start to the day of the winter so far. Arctic air from Canada is continuing to stream in from the northwest ahead of a large area of high pressure in the Great Plains. Going through the rest of today we stay cold, but conditions will be relatively quiet. We stick with quiet weather for much of the week and although we slightly “warm up” Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be back to the freezer again by the end of the week. Of all weeks so far this winter, this is the one to have all of your cold weather gear on standby for the bus stops and to give your car a few minutes to warm up before heading out each day!
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
A mother is feeling hopeless after her son and two others disappeared more than a week ago. GM Talks Flint Plant's...
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
Quiet weather and cold conditions roll on into Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy week last week, we received a break from the snow to start the workweek, but just as one part of the forecast slowed down, another picked right back up!. Bitterly cold temperatures returned to the TV5 viewing area this morning, with many falling...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
