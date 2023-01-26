ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 30

Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface...
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offers $2.5K reward for information in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide. On January 29, 2018, investigators said Barry Swindle was found dead in his home located on the 2300 block of Brockway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Very cold start Tuesday morning but with quiet weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This Tuesday morning was the coldest start to the day of the winter so far. Arctic air from Canada is continuing to stream in from the northwest ahead of a large area of high pressure in the Great Plains. Going through the rest of today we stay cold, but conditions will be relatively quiet. We stick with quiet weather for much of the week and although we slightly “warm up” Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be back to the freezer again by the end of the week. Of all weeks so far this winter, this is the one to have all of your cold weather gear on standby for the bus stops and to give your car a few minutes to warm up before heading out each day!
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Quiet weather and cold conditions roll on into Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy week last week, we received a break from the snow to start the workweek, but just as one part of the forecast slowed down, another picked right back up!. Bitterly cold temperatures returned to the TV5 viewing area this morning, with many falling...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
SAGINAW, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy