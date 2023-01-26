COLUMBUS/LAND O’LAKES--Rich Brouillard, age 68, passed away on January 22, 2023, due to complications from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident. Rich was born on July 13, 1954 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was the son of Clair and Johnette (Smyth) Brouillard. Rich grew up in Chetek, Wisconsin. After graduating Chetek High School, he attended UW Stevens Point, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Broad-Field Social Studies with a minor in Political Science. After graduating from UW Stevens Point, Rich began an amazing career in the field of Education. His first full-time teaching position was at Columbus High School, Columbus, Wisconsin, where he taught social studies and coached JV football (with his dear friend, Rich Abegglen), and high school wrestling (with his good friend, Tom Cooper).

