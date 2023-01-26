Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard Museum
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at Wisconsin
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene Therapies
City of Madison issues over 300 tickets during snow emergency, over 1,000 this season
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 300 people woke up to an unwanted message during the snow emergency in Madison over the weekend. The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening, which remained in effect through Monday night. The emergency came as crews took days to clean up after a storm that dropped upwards of six inches of snow across the area.
In the 608: Check out Frozen Fest in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Frozen Fest continues in Sun Prairie this week. It kicked off over the weekend with a number of events. There are more planned for this week. It all leads up to Thursday morning, February 2nd when Jimmy the Groundhog will give his prognostication for Groundhog Day.
'It was kind of a no-brainer': Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
Rich Brouillard
COLUMBUS/LAND O’LAKES--Rich Brouillard, age 68, passed away on January 22, 2023, due to complications from injuries sustained in a snowmobile accident. Rich was born on July 13, 1954 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was the son of Clair and Johnette (Smyth) Brouillard. Rich grew up in Chetek, Wisconsin. After graduating Chetek High School, he attended UW Stevens Point, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Broad-Field Social Studies with a minor in Political Science. After graduating from UW Stevens Point, Rich began an amazing career in the field of Education. His first full-time teaching position was at Columbus High School, Columbus, Wisconsin, where he taught social studies and coached JV football (with his dear friend, Rich Abegglen), and high school wrestling (with his good friend, Tom Cooper).
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
Carbon monoxide alarm leads to discovery of attic fire
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Saturday, and soon learned they were dealing with much more than gas. Crews were called to the 600 block of Gilmore Street just after 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told firefighters that they were without heat following a power surge that knocked out furnaces around the neighborhood.
WATCH: MMSD State of the District address from superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins
Watch the "State of the District" address from Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins here and get a recap tonight on News 3 Now at Ten.
Sprinkler contains garbage fire at east Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Wis. -- A sprinkler contained a garbage fire Saturday at an apartment complex on Madison's east side. Crews were sent to the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street just before 6 p.m. after the fire was reported. A sprinkler contained the flames to a single garbage bin. The bin was...
Robert A. Regez, Jr.
MADISON - Robert A. Regez II, age 91, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023. Bob was born May 8, 1931, in Wausau, Wis., the son of Dr. Robert A. Regez Sr. and Anna (Tollefson) Regez. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Paratroopers as a member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team and earned Paratrooper Wings and Combat Medals.
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office identifies man pulled from Lake Waubesa
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified a man Tuesday whose body was pulled from Lake Waubesa over the weekend. Richard Knuteson, 45, of McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary exam confirmed he died from drowning. Emergency crews were called to the northern part...
Protecting your home from frigid weather
MADISON, Wis. -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, how can you protect your home from the elements?. It's no secret that the bitterly cold temperatures pose a threat to homes, but there are things residents can do to reduce the costly and destructive risk of Mother Nature bursting their pipes.
Audrey June Kunstman
VERONA - Audrey June (Brekke) Kunstman passed away peacefully on January 27, 2023. She was born on June 21,1929 to Lars and Borghild Brekke and grew up on a farm near Deerfield and graduated from Deerfield High School. In 1947 she met Bob Kunstman, a young Navy vet, at a dance at Edwards Park and they later married on July 6, 1947. They settled in Verona and started their family. As the kids grew, Audrey worked at the Associated Physicians Verona office, and later for the Wisconsin DNR for 25+ years.
Dorothy Lucille Bork
OREGON- Dorothy Lucille Bork passed away peacefully, at the age of 87, on Friday, Jan 27, 2023, at Azura Memory Care of Stoughton, Wis. She was born on June 18, 1935, in Two Rivers, Wis., to Raymond and Elizabeth (Raeck) Sickinger. Dorothy grew up in Two Rivers and graduated from...
Philip Warren Kyser
Philip Warren Kyser, 70, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Phil was born November 13, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to Charles and Emma Kyser (Cooper). In 1954, the Kyser family moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Phil enjoyed playing baseball and other sports throughout his childhood. In 1973, Phil moved to Boulder Colorado and met the love of his life. Phil married Debra “Debbie” Kyser (Larson) on June 29, 1974. The couple were blessed with four children: Heidi, Rachel, Hannah, and Josiah. The family moved to Richland Center August of 1990.
Pay increase for MMSD summer school teachers coming in 2023
MADISON, Wis. -- Teachers hesitant to work last summer may have a new incentive to do it this next year. Teachers in the Madison Metropolitan School District will receive an hourly wage of $40 this summer after the district's school board voted in favor of the increase Monday night. That's up from the $28 per hour teachers were offered in 2022.
Fire at Fitchburg apartment displaces 16 families
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- A fire at an apartment in Fitchburg left at least 16 families displaced on Sunday. Speaking on Fitchburg's public access channel, Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said crews responded to the fire on High Ridge Trail near Fish Hatchery Road just before 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames...
Charlotte C. Runice
Charlotte C. Runice, 95, formerly of Richland Center passed away, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at DeForest Place Assisted Living, DeForest, WI. Charlotte married Arnold Runice on January 1, 1945, at the Church of Christ, Viroqua, WI. They were married 63 years and were inseparable until Arnold passed away in 2008. Charlotte worked as a Nursing Assistant at the Viroqua Hospital, Schmitt Woodland Hills, and Richland Hospital until she retired in 1992. She loved helping and caring for people. Charlotte was a member of Park Street Christian Church in Richland Center where she had many friends over the years.
Mayoral candidates spar at forum Monday
Madison's mayoral candidates met Monday to discuss a variety of issues that are important to voters.
