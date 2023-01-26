Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Police: Theodore High School student taken into custody for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm. School officials detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
Orange Beach Police seeking help identifying burglary suspect
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Orange Beach Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect seen in the video below. They posted the following on their Facebook page... Orange Beach Police Investigators are seeking to identify the subject pictured here. He was involved in several recent...
WALA-TV FOX10
One arrested in Foley for domestic violence
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
Man attacks ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with knife, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man has severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a home just north of Zeigler Road in Mobile Monday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of Anders Lane for a “domestic altercation.” Officers said that a […]
Brewton Standard
Atmore PD arrest Brewton women on theft charges
A Brewton woman remains behind bars as of press time Tuesday as a result of an arrest last week in Atmore. Rebecca Boutwell, 39, was arrested Jan. 24 on warrants and receiving stolen property, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Nelly concert will be alcohol free, expect extra police presence on parade nights
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Residents in the port city are ready to let the good times roll with the city’s first Mardi Gras parade this Friday. “We’ve been down here all my life,” said Paul Williams. “We’re pretty excited.”. The first Friday of the season will...
1 dead from gunshot wound on Blue Angel Pkwy., ECSO investigating
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 they are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. There are no suspects as of yet, according to ECSO. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man shot and killed outside a home Tuesday morning. ECSO said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
1 dead after shooting at house party on Sunday in Escambia Co., ECSO investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning. ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ECSO said […]
Daphne residents concerned after shots fired close to homes
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shots were fired Friday night on Milton Jones Road in Daphne. It’s the latest drive-by shooting reported in the city’s Friendship community since late December. “There’s apparently two groups of people who obviously don’t like each other and they’re unfortunately resorting to violence to settle their disputes,” said Daphne Police Lt. […]
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
