Mobile, AL

utv44.com

Police: Theodore High School student taken into custody for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm. School officials detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the...
WALA-TV FOX10

Testimony: Mobile woman lured shooting victim into van to set up robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman charged with helping to set up a robbery that led to a fatal shooting last year lured the victim from a Tillman’s Corner motel room, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective Rory Graves, of the Mobile Police Department, said surveillance video from the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

6 cars found with gunshots near Mobile elementary school: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after six cars were found with bullet holes near a Mobile elementary school. According to officials, officers were called to the 600 block of Caton Avenue, near Ariel Holloway Elementary School, for shots fired. Officers arrived and found five cars that […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Police seeking help identifying burglary suspect

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Orange Beach Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect seen in the video below. They posted the following on their Facebook page... Orange Beach Police Investigators are seeking to identify the subject pictured here. He was involved in several recent...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One arrested in Foley for domestic violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
FOLEY, AL
Brewton Standard

Atmore PD arrest Brewton women on theft charges

A Brewton woman remains behind bars as of press time Tuesday as a result of an arrest last week in Atmore. Rebecca Boutwell, 39, was arrested Jan. 24 on warrants and receiving stolen property, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents concerned after shots fired close to homes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shots were fired Friday night on Milton Jones Road in Daphne. It’s the latest drive-by shooting reported in the city’s Friendship community since late December. “There’s apparently two groups of people who obviously don’t like each other and they’re unfortunately resorting to violence to settle their disputes,” said Daphne Police Lt. […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL

