Chris Holtmann was not shy about his concern level during Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Indiana. Playing a primetime matchup at Assembly Hall, the beginning of the second half between the two sides was delayed due to a piece of the jumbotron falling to the court. That would be scary enough, but the piece fell just a few feet from Brice Sensabaugh with teams returning to the court.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO