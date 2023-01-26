CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University recently had its largest online fundraising year to date for GOVing Tuesday, the University’s version of Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday, the largest giving day in the world, takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year. Austin Peay celebrates Giving Tuesday under the name “GOVing Tuesday.” In 2022, APSU changed this campaign to a fundable project day. Out of the more than 60 project proposals submitted by APSU faculty and staff, eight were selected as the focus of GOVing Tuesday 2022. With the help of alumni and friends, all eight projects were fully funded by the end of the day on Nov. 29.

