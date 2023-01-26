Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Walter Martin Harris
A Celebration of Life service for Walter Martin Harris, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Bro. Rodney Leetham will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Maj. William ‘Bill’ H. Coke
Maj. (Ret.) William “Bill” H. Coke, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare. Bill was born June 24, 1947, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Robert Coke and Gladys Scarborough Coke. He was also preceded in death by one brother, David Coke.
clarksvillenow.com
Margie Benedict
Margie Marie Dawson Benedict, 91, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her family. Margie was born on July 20, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late John Franklin and Aletha Cotton Dawson. Margie worked in Southgate, Michigan for over 40 years serving as deputy treasurer of the city for many years and as president of the Municipal Employees Union. She was an avid reader and an ardent sports fan, with a particular enthusiasm for Detroit’s hockey and baseball teams.
clarksvillenow.com
Edward McWhorter
Edward L McWhorter, Jr. affectionately known as “Bud” age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He will be laid to rest 11 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery. Edward entered this life on November 8, 1948, in Nashville, TN to the late...
clarksvillenow.com
Margaret Farmer
Margaret Farmer, age 92, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the chapel of McReynolds Nave and Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Mercedes Howard
Merecedes Howard, age 76, passed away on January 22, 2023. Visitation Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Renovation Church. Interment 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY.
clarksvillenow.com
3-year-old finishes cancer treatment, honored with sirens and flashing lights | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – First responders in Clarksville and Montgomery County helped to bring some happiness to a child on Tuesday with a drive-through for 3-year-old Grayson Ruiz. Grayson was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 1 year old, and Jan. 31 was his last appointment for treatment.
clarksvillenow.com
Black Clarksville to celebrate 2nd annual Black Clarksville week, Black History Month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local community organization Black Clarksville will host their second annual Black Clarksville Week celebration from Feb. 5-10. As a celebration of Black History Month, Black Clarksville week will consist of five events that promote health and wellness, black-owned businesses, civic engagement, community service and local Black history.
clarksvillenow.com
Lucie Basler McKnight
Lucie Basler McKnight, age 88, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital West. Lucie was born September 30, 1934, in Mannheim Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany to the late Heinrich Stumpf and Irmgard Stumpf. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy McKnight. Lucie is survived...
clarksvillenow.com
Enter Cash for Couples Sweepstakes for chance to win $2,000
Want to treat your spouse or significant other to a weekend away or a nice date?. Clarksville Now is giving you a chance to win $2,000 just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can enter every day starting today, through Feb. 28!
clarksvillenow.com
Planters Bank donates over $100,000 to area nonprofit organizations
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the ninth annual Planters Bank Season of Giving, Planters Bank donated $102,902.28 among 12 community organizations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee. The Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has a goal of supporting community organizations. This year, things were done a...
clarksvillenow.com
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU fully funds eight campus projects during GOVing Tuesday 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University recently had its largest online fundraising year to date for GOVing Tuesday, the University’s version of Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday, the largest giving day in the world, takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year. Austin Peay celebrates Giving Tuesday under the name “GOVing Tuesday.” In 2022, APSU changed this campaign to a fundable project day. Out of the more than 60 project proposals submitted by APSU faculty and staff, eight were selected as the focus of GOVing Tuesday 2022. With the help of alumni and friends, all eight projects were fully funded by the end of the day on Nov. 29.
clarksvillenow.com
Rural educator excels in Ed.D. program at Austin Peay State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Undergraduate students are not usually the ones you expect to see attend an early morning doctoral dissertation defense — on a Friday no less. However, this dedication comes naturally to the former students from a tight-knit rural community like McEwen, Tennessee, in Humphreys County, when they hear their old high school principal is the doctoral student.
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
clarksvillenow.com
Little girl’s wish to go to Disney World granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted another wish; this time for a little girl named Audie. Audie’s wish? To see Mickey Mouse and the gang at Disney World. The Tennessee Half-Witz off-roading team and the Clarksville Jeep Crew gave Audie and her family the big news over the weekend.
clarksvillenow.com
Downtown parking passes proposed for City Council and County Commission members
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council is set to vote on an ordinance that would request the City Parking Commission to reinstate free parking passes for council members and county commissioners. According to the ordinance, the Parking Commission met on Sept. 23 and voted to do...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU sociology focuses on community development with new department name
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Most people looking at jobs on Indeed or LinkedIn don’t come across listings for “sociologists.” Most employers, for that matter, don’t specifically seek out these individuals, which is a shame because of the knowledge and skillset sociologists bring with them. Do you need help with a marketing focus group, a diversity initiative, or a community needs assessment? Call a sociologist.
clarksvillenow.com
High-speed chase ends with suspect running red light, crashing into innocent driver
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man wanted on misdemeanor warrants was fleeing local deputies when he crashed into another driver, totaling her car. At 8:05 a.m. on Jan. 28, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 48/13 just past Zinc Plant Road, according to MCSO spokesman Bishop Delaney.
Comments / 0