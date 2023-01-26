ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Inside the Moxy Hotel, linking Central and the Trop

City officials huddled in a caged elevator hoisting them up to one of the floors inside the Moxy Hotel by Marriott that’s under construction at 1234-1246 Central Ave., across from Tropicana Field. The 163-key hotel has officially topped out – marking the successful completion of the structural phase of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

The largest taco festival in Tampa Bay takes over Al Lopez Park

Get $15 off VIP Tickets while supplies last, exclusively through That’s So Tampa and I Love the Burg!. The best foodie event of the year is Tampa Taco Fest, and the savory celebration is officially back on February 25 from 10am-6pm. It also achieves the fantastic superlative as the largest taco celebration in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community, we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experience to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

PSTA seeks artist for bus wrap commemorating Juneteenth

January 31, 2023 - For the second year in a row, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is hosting a month-long contest to design a bus wrap that encapsulates Juneteenth. Entries must be received via email to marketing@psta.net no later than Feb. 28. The entry form and complete list of guidelines can be found here. The winning artist will also receive a $1,000 dollar prize.
stpetecatalyst.com

Proposed plan adds express toll lanes to I-275

Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $7 billion investment plan to expedite transit projects across the state, including funding one in Pinellas County. If passed by the legislature, the full proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s infrastructure, according to the governor’s Monday announcement.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
TAMPA, FL
achonaonline.com

“Hamilton” returns to Tampa’s Straz Center

The award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton made its way back to Tampa Bay, held at the Straz Center of the Arts from December 28th to January 22nd. With the curtains closing this past week, many students and faculty here at the Academy went to see this marvelous show; For some, the first time, for some the third, but for all, the talk of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Deadline nears on grants for artists

The Creative Pinellas 2023 Professional Artist Grant application enrollment closes Feb. 13. The $5,000 grants are awarded on an annual basis to local artists who demonstrate outstanding talent and artistic skill who have a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage, according to Creative Pinellas. The last Professional Artist Grant workshop is Feb. 6th at 12 p.m.
wild941.com

Florida Man Grabs Pistol After Chicken Wings Take Over An Hour

Matthew Davis was arrested after he was seen on video grabbing his pistol because his order of chicken wings was taking too long. Davis had just lost his mother a few weeks prior and was already on edge. So when his order at Wingstop in Naples, Florida was taking over an hour he was extremely upset. He started pacing around the restaurant so the manager apologized and offered him a free beverage. The drink didn’t help, and after 15 more minutes of waiting he hit a boiling point and yelled “I’m going to get my strap.”
NAPLES, FL

