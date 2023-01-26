Penn State Signees Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer In Top 10 TE’s in On3 300 Recruiting Rankings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Man, I Love Being in Happy Valley’: Jacob Oden Talks Penn State Recruitment With NSN
Jacob Oden, one of the top junior defensive backs in the country, has upcoming plans to announce his college decision, and Penn State is in the running. Oden, a four-star safety from the Class of 2024, plans on announcing his college decision this coming Thursday at 6. Oden will be choosing between Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State’s Recruiting Prowess Stretches Across the Country (and Beyond)
The Class of 2023 will officially close down this Wednesday with the second National Letter of Intent Signing Day. That day isn’t expected to be a busy one for James Franklin and Penn State, although they’re being forecasted to land at least one major recruit. With that in...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 31
Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State A Finalist For 2025 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews
Penn State completed their third Junior Day this past weekend and are hoping to add a big-time player because of it. 2025 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews visited Penn State over the weekend and plans on making his college decision later this morning. No word on who Matthews will select...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
nittanysportsnow.com
Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In
In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Remember Shrewsberry’s Post-Rutgers Words if Penn State Goes Dancing
If Penn State basketball makes it to the NCAA Tournament, Sunday’s 81-59 win over Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center will be remembered as a big deal. Perhaps the most memorable thing about Penn State’s domination of Juwan Howard and co. was its 18-0 first half run. As...
nittanysportsnow.com
Recruits React to Penn State’s Junior Day
Penn State has its third consecutive Junior Day this weekend, hosting many top recruits. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” Penn State’s visitors weren’t limited to the Class of 2024. Players from multiple classes came to campus to meet up with James Franklin and his staff.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan
Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Basketball Mauls Michigan, 83-61
STATE COLLEGE P.A.— As bad as Penn State men’s basketball was last Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers, the team was as good, if not better, in Sunday’s 83-61 win over Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. As usual, Jalen Pickett was the star for Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
22 Tweets About Penn State’s 22-Point win Over Michigan
Penn State men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with an 83-61 win over Michigan. Last Tuesday, Penn State put together a poor performance in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Rutgers and lost, 65-45. But against Michigan, Penn State basketball was on...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s the Basketball Gods’: Watch Michigan HC Juwan Howard’s Full Postgame Presser
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with media, including NSN’s Brandon Walker, following his team’s 83-61 loss at Penn State Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Penn State went 13-30 from beyond the arc, and Howard understands that it just wasn’t his day. ”When they made those two 3s with...
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Yalla! West Chester Athlete Signs Pro Contract With Israeli Team
Former West Chester University women’s soccer star Maggie Lena is taking her talents to Israel to live out a lifelong dream. Lena, a California native who was a key component for the Golden Rams for two seasons after coming over from Marquette University, has signed her first professional soccer contract with the Israeli women’s soccer team F.C. Kiryat Gat.
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawaterritory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
York, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in York. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023
The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
Comments / 0