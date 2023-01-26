ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Signees Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer In Top 10 TE’s in On3 300 Recruiting Rankings

By Brandon Walker
nittanysportsnow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Man, I Love Being in Happy Valley’: Jacob Oden Talks Penn State Recruitment With NSN

Jacob Oden, one of the top junior defensive backs in the country, has upcoming plans to announce his college decision, and Penn State is in the running. Oden, a four-star safety from the Class of 2024, plans on announcing his college decision this coming Thursday at 6. Oden will be choosing between Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State, Michigan and Tennessee.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- January 31

Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In

In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Recruits React to Penn State’s Junior Day

Penn State has its third consecutive Junior Day this weekend, hosting many top recruits. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” Penn State’s visitors weren’t limited to the Class of 2024. Players from multiple classes came to campus to meet up with James Franklin and his staff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball Mauls Michigan, 83-61

STATE COLLEGE P.A.— As bad as Penn State men’s basketball was last Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers, the team was as good, if not better, in Sunday’s 83-61 win over Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. As usual, Jalen Pickett was the star for Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

22 Tweets About Penn State’s 22-Point win Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center with an 83-61 win over Michigan. Last Tuesday, Penn State put together a poor performance in Piscataway, New Jersey, against Rutgers and lost, 65-45. But against Michigan, Penn State basketball was on...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Voice

Yalla! West Chester Athlete Signs Pro Contract With Israeli Team

Former West Chester University women’s soccer star Maggie Lena is taking her talents to Israel to live out a lifelong dream. Lena, a California native who was a key component for the Golden Rams for two seasons after coming over from Marquette University, has signed her first professional soccer contract with the Israeli women’s soccer team F.C. Kiryat Gat.
WEST CHESTER, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

York, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in York. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023

The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA

