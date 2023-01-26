Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking ceremony for Kalamazoo multi-million dollar housing development Friday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Groundbreaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar housing project in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood is set to take place Friday, February 3 at 4 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 315 E Frank Street, at the north end of the construction site, located...
God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen to co-host tribute dinner for late founder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A tribute dinner for the co-founder of God’s Kitchen of Michigan and Broncos Kitchen is set to be held in Kalamazoo on Monday, February 6. Chairman of God’s Kitchen of Michigan and president of Broncos Kitchen Reverend William Stein says the dinner will honor his mother and co-founder of the meals programs, Joan Lafayette.
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
New specialty approved for WMU’s public administration course
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s not easy being a public administrator these days, as they are expected to know everything and get blamed for everything that goes wrong. As Western Michigan University has a curriculum focused on public administration, officials with the school are now adding a new specialty. Dr. Matthew Mingus, the new Director of the School, says they will now be offering a 12-hour graduate certificate on Tribal administration.
More than 308 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans provided by Battle Creek VA Medical Center
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center has provided 308 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans. According to Medical Center officials, permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community...
Three Rivers man dies in Sunday evening fire
CENTREVILLE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – St. Joseph County authorities continue to investigate a structure fire Sunday evening that claimed the life of a Three Rivers man. Deputies were summoned to the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Rd. in Fabius Township at around 8:20 pm on a report of a fire.
14 to 38 year prison sentence for Kalamazoo County man for 2017 death of elderly Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo County man is now looking at 14 to 38 years behind bars for the death of a Vicksburg man nearly 6 years ago. Joshua Wessel was sentenced in court on Monday, January 30 for allegedly killing 71-year-old Ronald French on June 4, 2017.
Alcohol suspected in single car crash in Cass County
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A driver in Cass County was hospitalized after a bit of a crazy crash Sunday night, January 29. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:52 p.m. on US-12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigation revealed that a 27-year-old...
AUDIO: KPS board urged to pass gun safety resolution for both students and parents
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo School Board is being urged to pass a resolution that students and their parents get an education in gun safety, particularly in the proper storage of guns, use of gun locks, and putting weapons places where children can’t get to them.
One killed in Barry County three vehicle crash
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor by police in a fatal three vehicle crash in Barry County that took place on Friday, January 27. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township.
19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
Marshall man taken into custody after two hour standoff with police
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 28-year-old Marshall man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said he threatened to harm himself during a standoff which lasted for over two hours. Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night to the...
Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
