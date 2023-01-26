ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan, MI

wkzo.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

New specialty approved for WMU’s public administration course

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s not easy being a public administrator these days, as they are expected to know everything and get blamed for everything that goes wrong. As Western Michigan University has a curriculum focused on public administration, officials with the school are now adding a new specialty. Dr. Matthew Mingus, the new Director of the School, says they will now be offering a 12-hour graduate certificate on Tribal administration.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man dies in Sunday evening fire

CENTREVILLE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – St. Joseph County authorities continue to investigate a structure fire Sunday evening that claimed the life of a Three Rivers man. Deputies were summoned to the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Rd. in Fabius Township at around 8:20 pm on a report of a fire.
THREE RIVERS, MI
wkzo.com

Alcohol suspected in single car crash in Cass County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A driver in Cass County was hospitalized after a bit of a crazy crash Sunday night, January 29. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:52 p.m. on US-12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigation revealed that a 27-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

One killed in Barry County three vehicle crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Alcohol is believed to be a factor by police in a fatal three vehicle crash in Barry County that took place on Friday, January 27. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Marshall man taken into custody after two hour standoff with police

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 28-year-old Marshall man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said he threatened to harm himself during a standoff which lasted for over two hours. Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 11:00 p.m. Friday night to the...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
MARSHALL, MI

