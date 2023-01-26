‘Shrinking’: Brett Goldstein Talks Creating His New Dramedy, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Playing Hercules In The MCU & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]

Earlier today, when the first “Chapter” of DC Studios’ master plan was announced, it was made clear that the upcoming film, “The Flash,” is set to be the official device that will rewrite the universe and clear the playing field for James Gunn and Peter Safran, as they plan the future of the DCU. However, “The Flash” is an interesting film without that end result. You see, the film was originally expected to be the first in a new franchise, but after behind-the-scenes reports of crazy changes to the film (reshoots, cameos, and all that jazz) and then the legal issues surrounding Ezra Miller, there was a point when people were wondering if Warner Bros. would actually release the film. Now, not only is the studio releasing the film, there’s still a possibility that Ezra Miller could continue as the character in the future.

8 HOURS AGO