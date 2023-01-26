‘Shrinking’: Brett Goldstein Talks Creating His New Dramedy, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Playing Hercules In The MCU & More [Bingeworthy Podcast]

Read full article on original website
‘The Last Of Us’: Craig Mazin Talks About His Hollywood Origins, Adapting Video Games For TV & Subverting Expectations [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo explores the post-apocalyptic landscapes of HBO’s latest prestige hit, “The Last of Us.” Adapted from the popular video game series and created by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”)and Neil Druckmann (“The Last of Us” video game series), the show follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor of a fungal pandemic apocalypse, who is charged with keeping a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) alive, as she may be humanity’s last hope of survival. The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, John Hannah, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, and more.
‘The Five Devils’ Teaser: Adèle Exarchopoulos Stars In Wild New Drama From Director Léa Mysius
For years now, each and every project starring Adèle Exarchopoulos is worth getting excited about. And that’s saying something, considering she’s still only 29 years old. However, it’s been a decade since “Blue is the Warmest Color,” and since then, the actress has continued to collect a number of great performances in truly interesting and sometimes wonderful films. Her next feature, “The Five Devils,” likely continues that trend.
‘The Boogeyman’ Trailer: A New Stephen King Adaptation Comes To Life Thanks To The ‘A Quiet Life’ Writers
Stephen King horror films and his macabre I.P. have always done well in Hollywood— “The Shining,” “Carrie,” “Firestarter,” “Misery,” “Cujo,” “Pet Sematary,” and more—but there’s no denying a new King resurgence has happened in the last fifteen years with a lot of remakes (“Firestarter,” “Carrie,” “Pet Sematary”) some of them incredible successful (the “IT” franchise), some sequels to classic works (“Doctor Sleep”), and much-anticipated adaptations that didn’t quite work (“The Dark Tower”). No matter how these films have done at the box office, the King renaissance is real and ongoing. And the latest is “The Boogeyman,” an upcoming American supernatural horror film based on King’s 1978 short story of the same name.
DC Announces Five New TV Series, Including ‘Lanterns,’ A ‘Wonder Woman’ Themyscira Series & More
Today’s announcement of the first “Chapter” of the new DC Universe of films is probably a lot more than people were expecting. While James Gunn has teased that an announcement was coming, he also kept prefacing that by saying it’s just a small number of projects. Well, sure, the announcement isn’t as large as when Marvel Studios unveils two Phases and a million TV series and films, but the reveal of DC Studios‘ first slate of projects is pretty substantial. And perhaps most surprising, it wasn’t just films that were announced, as Warner Bros. Discovery also showcased a few TV series that will be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s master plan.
James Gunn’s DC Slate Announces 7 Films Including ‘Superman: Legacy,’ ‘Brave & The Bold’ Batman, ‘Swamp Thing’ & More
Well, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn promised that the new DC slate that he and his partner Peter Safran came up with would be announced before the end of January, and on the last day of the month, down to the wire, Gunn has made good on that promise. Today, Gunn, Safran, and Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the upcoming slate of DC Studios projects (via THR), and it’s a whopping ten projects total and very few, if any sequels from the current DC Universe. All of these projects will be set after the events of summer 2023’s “The Flash”—which is rumored to use time travel to reset most of the universe so Gunn and Safran can start from scratch and, from the looks of it, won’t be a full reboot of the main franchise, but a pretty substantial one.
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Another Netflix Whodunnit Comedy
If we’re going to look at pioneers in the streaming space, while we want to namecheck David Fincher who took “House Of Cards” to Netflix in 2013—one of the first big A-list talent milestones in the streaming era—not far behind him has to be comedian Adam Sandler. When Netflix started hyper analyzing its data in the early 2010s, its algorithms told them that Sandler’s movies were super popular globally. So before Sandler even really knew what streaming was or its possibilities—at least according to him in a couple of recent interviews—Netflix came to him with a huge deal and the idea of doing a half dozen films for them.
DC Studios Boss Peter Safran Says It Was The Right Call To Cancel ‘Batgirl’: “That Film Was Not Releasable”
There have been plenty of words written about the cancellation of the “Batgirl” movie, which was one of the biggest news stories of 2022. At the time, it seemed unfathomable that a studio would cancel such an expensive project during post-production and shelve it without anyone ever seeing it. Since then, Warner Bros. Discovery went ahead and canceled a number of other projects after filming was completed, in an attempt to recoup some money with tax write-offs. But there’s something about “Batgirl” that still stings, especially in the minds of comic book fans. However, according to one of the new bosses of DC Studios, despite being an unpopular decision, the “Batgirl” cancellation was the right move.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Next Animated Film Is An Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’
Guillermo del Toro has to be excited by the reception his new stop-motion ‘Pinocchio’ adaptation has received since its debut on Netflix. Not only are film fans loving his new take on the classic fairy tale, but he’s earned numerous award nominations, including the Best Animated Feature nom for this year’s Oscars. And while his next film will be a live-action feature, it appears del Toro is far from done with stop-motion animation.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn Is “Completely Rebooting” The DC Universe: “He’s Starting From Scratch”
What will James Gunn and Peter Safran, newly installed co-CEOs of DC Studios, do with their upcoming slate of superhero features? Rumors are swirling that we will find out the first step in the DC Universe process on Tuesday when WB is supposedly going to reveal the beginning stages of the new DC Studios slate. However, until then, why not listen to Dave Bautista, a frequent collaborator and close friend of Gunn, as he explains what to expect? Namely, a full-on DC Universe reboot.
‘A Little While Lie’ Trailer: Michael Shannon & Kate Hudson Star In A Comedy About Impersonation, Lies & Love
We don’t often think of actor Michael Shannon for his comedic performances, but an upcoming film from Saban Films and Paramount Pictures is allowing him to flex those tools after being mostly known for playing villainous or intense characters. The new film “A Little White Lie” sees Shannon play a new New York handyman mistaken for a famous writer who has been avoiding public appearances for 20 years and is expected to help boost a literary festival. In projects like “Knives Out,” “The Night Before,” and “Bad Boys II,” Shannon has allowed himself to be funny in small spurts, so seeing him really get to play within the genre as the lead should be an interesting exercise for the veteran actor.
Marc Maron & Christina Ricci Defend Andrea Riseborough’s Surprise Best Actress Oscar Nomination For ‘To Leslie’
The surprise Best Actress Oscar nomination for Andrea Riseborough’s performance in the drama “To Leslie” is still causing some angst in Hollywood, given the project had little-to-no money and no traditional Oscar campaign behind it, shocking the industry in the process. Instead, a last-minute grassroots campaign to get the actress a nomination was fueled by peers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson, Edward Norton, and others. It ended up working, ultimately, but the surprise nomination was so controversial— god forbid, an underdog with no money snag a coveted nomination—and has led to a campaign review/investigation by The Academy into how Riseborough exactly overtook more high-profile potential contenders like Viola Davis for “The Woman King” (a perceived snub towards more familiar candidates). As the Academy does its review, potentially rescinding the nomination, the controversy is not making some people happy. One of those willing to stand up for Riseborough, including her “To Leslie” co-star Marc Maron.
‘Here’: Tom Hanks & Robin Wright Will Be De-Aged Using Deepfake Tech In Robert Zemeckis’ New Film
For almost two decades now, Robert Zemeckis has been one of the filmmakers at the forefront of using CGI technology in his films. I mean, this is the filmmaker who used motion-capture CGI back in 2004 for “The Polar Express,” which many would now look back and agree is far too soon. So, it makes sense that Zemeckis is attempting to be at the forefront of bleeding-edge technology for his next film, “Here,” as he aims to use deepfake VFX to de-age actors.
‘The Flash’: Peter Safran Says No Decision Has Been Made About Ezra Miller’s Future In The DCU
Earlier today, when the first “Chapter” of DC Studios’ master plan was announced, it was made clear that the upcoming film, “The Flash,” is set to be the official device that will rewrite the universe and clear the playing field for James Gunn and Peter Safran, as they plan the future of the DCU. However, “The Flash” is an interesting film without that end result. You see, the film was originally expected to be the first in a new franchise, but after behind-the-scenes reports of crazy changes to the film (reshoots, cameos, and all that jazz) and then the legal issues surrounding Ezra Miller, there was a point when people were wondering if Warner Bros. would actually release the film. Now, not only is the studio releasing the film, there’s still a possibility that Ezra Miller could continue as the character in the future.
Adam Driver, Adam Driver & Adam Driver Star In New Squarespace Super Bowl Ad
Yesterday, if you’re a fan of the NFL, you know that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs both won their respective games and are heading to the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks. Well, this isn’t a sports website, and you might not give a shit about who is playing in the “Big Game.” However, if you enjoy famous actors, the Super Bowl is actually meaningful because it leads to companies shelling out tons of money to stand out among the crowd with high-profile commercials that air during the game. And one of the first of these to be released online already features none other than Adam Driver. So, yeah, we’re starting strong.
Academy Board of Governors Taking No Action Over Andrea Riseborough Controversy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences attempted to quell the controversy over “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough’s unexpected Best Actress nomination after a Board of Governors meeting this morning. The organization sent a note to members saying no actions will be taken in this particular case, but they will continue to clarify regulations in this era of social media. Most observers did not believe Riseborough’s nomination would ever be rescinded.
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman Part II’ Sequel Dated For October 3, 2025
I know this isn’t a shock to say, but superhero film fans can be very reactionary. After the huge success of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” last year, fans were anxiously awaiting confirmation that a sequel was getting made. When that didn’t happen immediately, people started rumors about Warner Bros. hating the film, wanting to reboot the franchise again, and some even said it was all part of a plan to bring Ben Affleck back to the world of ‘Batman.’ Alas, it was eventually revealed that Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin were crafting a script for a sequel, and the reason nothing was confirmed is because, well, there was nothing to confirm or greenlight. Now, with a script being worked on for quite a while, it appears Warner Bros. Discovery is finally ready to reveal the release date for what is now titled “The Batman Part II.”
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Officially Returning For ‘Bad Boys 4’
Perhaps Will Smith and Martin Lawrence didn’t get the memo that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios were going to unveil a massive slate of five films and five TV series because the duo picked maybe the worst time ever to announce the official beginning of preproduction on “Bad Boys 4.”
Brandon Cronenberg Says ‘Infinity Pool’ NC-17 Cut Will Be Released At Some Point
Just a couple of weeks ago, the folks at Sundance were startled by Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool.” Not only is it another mind-bending feature from one of the most experimental, somewhat mainstream filmmakers working today, but he surprised everyone with an NC-17 cut of the film. This is a different version than what was just released this past weekend in theaters, which carried a more typical R rating. Alas, if you watched the R-rated version and were hoping for something a bit… more, then you’re in luck. Probably.
Jordan Peele Is “Glad” He Didn’t Make ‘Akira’ But Is Excited To See It Happen Someday
One of the most difficult films to get made over the past few decades has been a live-action version of the groundbreaking Japanese manga, “Akira.” Over the years, plenty of actors and directors have been signed on and eventually departed the project. One of the most recent big pushes to get it made was with Jordan Peele as the filmmaker, but that obviously didn’t come to fruition. And speaking about the project now, Peele is happy he didn’t actually get to make “Akira.”
