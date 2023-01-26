Read full article on original website
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the Year of the Jedi, a celebration put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. The celebration commemorated the “big” and “little” match anniversary for the kids and mentors. There were lots of games for the group, including...
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, has announced its free Homebuyer Education classes schedule for 2023. All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Participants can opt to attend...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2023. Leonor Elinda Barnett, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. John Thomas Coll, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; resisting an officer; theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
Area schools combat teacher shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage. 7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there. “Staffing shortage is a conversation...
Jennings man arrested after side-by-side, generators, guns stolen from Lake Arthur home
Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is jailed and other arrests are expected after generators, firearms, a Honda side-by-side vehicle and other items were stolen from a home on Hwy 3056 in Lake Arthur Monday, authorities say. Jeff Davis Parish deputies found the side-by-side on St. Gertrude Road...
Boil advisories issued for Elton, areas of east Allen Parish
(KPLC) - All Town of Elton water customers and some east Allen Parish residents are under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon. A boil advisory was issued for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.
Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Residents are still picking up the pieces after last week’s severe weather destroyed several homes in Beauregard Parish. In seconds, a tornado hit Ragley homes with a force so strong it sucked one woman into a home and threw her into a refrigerator. “It threw...
CPSO: Suspects caught selling catalytic converters at recycling center after thefts
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are behind bars after allegedly stealing catalytic converters from two businesses. Catalytic converters were stolen from businesses on Hwy 90 East and Freds Road in Lake Charles on Jan. 26, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Walter W....
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
Lake Arthur man accused of vehicular homicide after bicyclist struck and killed
Welsh hires Ronne Courville as school’s next head football coach
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh High School announced Sunday that they have hired Ronnie Courville as the next head coach of the Greyhounds. The job opened when former head coach of the greyhounds Cody Gueringer decided to fill the open head coach position for the Sulphur Golden Tors earlier this month.
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee: ‘Leave, don’t think twice about it. Abuse in a relationship...is not okay’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If domestic violence continues in a home, sometimes it escalates to murder. That’s what officials say happened in the case of Sheron Lewis, convicted of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting survivor and prosecutor have direct advice for those living in unsafe situations.
