Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO