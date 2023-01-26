ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the Year of the Jedi, a celebration put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. The celebration commemorated the “big” and “little” match anniversary for the kids and mentors. There were lots of games for the group, including...
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a good job that you can get trained for at a fraction of the time and cost, SOWELA may have just what you’re looking for. Sherman Broussard is an HVAC instructor with SOWELA who joined us this morning to talk about the 18-week HVAC training program that begins in February.
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2023. Leonor Elinda Barnett, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. John Thomas Coll, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; resisting an officer; theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
Area schools combat teacher shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage. 7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there. “Staffing shortage is a conversation...
Boil advisories issued for Elton, areas of east Allen Parish

(KPLC) - All Town of Elton water customers and some east Allen Parish residents are under a boil advisory Tuesday afternoon. A boil advisory was issued for all East Allen Waterworks customers on Hwy 190 West, South Powell Road and the Coushatta Reservation due to a broken water line at the reservation.
Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Residents are still picking up the pieces after last week’s severe weather destroyed several homes in Beauregard Parish. In seconds, a tornado hit Ragley homes with a force so strong it sucked one woman into a home and threw her into a refrigerator. “It threw...
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
Welsh hires Ronne Courville as school’s next head football coach

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh High School announced Sunday that they have hired Ronnie Courville as the next head coach of the Greyhounds. The job opened when former head coach of the greyhounds Cody Gueringer decided to fill the open head coach position for the Sulphur Golden Tors earlier this month.
