Silverdale, WA

Police arrest ‘clothed but very wet’ bathtub burglar in Madrona

Seattle Police arrested a man Friday evening after he broke into a home, filled up the bathtub, and started bathing with his clothes on. At approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of 34th Avenue for reports of a burglary. A woman returned home to find one of her windows smashed and saw an unknown man inside. She stayed outside and called 911.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man arrested for carrying guns, drugs in two different cars

SEATTLE - A man arrested for having guns and drugs in his car in early January was arrested again Monday for carrying guns and drugs in his other car, Seattle Police say. Officers stopped a 31-year-old man during a traffic stop on Jan. 9, then arrested him for driving without a valid license. He was released the next day, but due to what authorities described as odd behavior, over $1,000 in cash in the suspect’s pants, and a bag of marijuana and a digital scale visible in the man’s car, officers served a search warrant on his vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill. A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage. The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
q13fox.com

Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
MARYSVILLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

