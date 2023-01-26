ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons

Sad news for fans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+…only a few months after the end of its award-winning second season, the show has received word there will be no third season. Saying Goodbye Co-creator and executive producer Phil Hay dropped the news late yesterday in a Twitter thread: “Dear friends- season 2 will… Read More »Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons.
Two More “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Funko Final Battle Series Figures Debut at Target

Fans are still talking about the epic, overstuffed (in a good way) Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home and Funko is bringing about even more Pop! figures themed to the movie. Eight figures can be assembled together to recreate the final battle moment from the story in Funko Pop! glory, and the next two are available […]
Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your […]
Blu-Ray Review: “Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1” Kicks Off Disney100 Celebration at Home

Since the advent of home video, Disney has found ways to bundle classic animated shorts into themed packages. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment carries that tradition forward with the first Disney100 themed release, Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1. The collection was released today through Disney Movie Club and through digital providers, and will […]

