Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons
Sad news for fans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+…only a few months after the end of its award-winning second season, the show has received word there will be no third season. Saying Goodbye Co-creator and executive producer Phil Hay dropped the news late yesterday in a Twitter thread: “Dear friends- season 2 will… Read More »Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons.
disneybymark.com
Exclusive Clip: Betty Watches “Will Trent” Ruin Dinner in Episode 5 – “The Look Out”
Will Trent is back with a new case tonight in the 5th episode of ABC’s hit new crime drama, titled “The Look Out.” We’re pleased to partner with ABC to bring you an advance clip from tonight’s new episode, which features everyone’s favorite TV chihuahua, Betty! Or, as Will calls her in this clip, “Little B.” […]
disneybymark.com
Two More “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Funko Final Battle Series Figures Debut at Target
Fans are still talking about the epic, overstuffed (in a good way) Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home and Funko is bringing about even more Pop! figures themed to the movie. Eight figures can be assembled together to recreate the final battle moment from the story in Funko Pop! glory, and the next two are available […]
disneybymark.com
Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs
Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your […]
disneybymark.com
Blu-Ray Review: “Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1” Kicks Off Disney100 Celebration at Home
Since the advent of home video, Disney has found ways to bundle classic animated shorts into themed packages. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment carries that tradition forward with the first Disney100 themed release, Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1. The collection was released today through Disney Movie Club and through digital providers, and will […]
Comments / 0