Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debuting New Green Environmentally-Friendly Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are debuting new green, environmentally-friendly costumes tomorrow, February 1. The new costumes are made of recycled material. The shirts are green with the Disney PhotoPass emblem stitched on the sleeves. Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said, “Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses...
2 Big Ways The Disney World Park Pass System Could Change in 2023
If there’s one thing that’s for certain at Disney, it’s that things are always changing. That’s never been more evident than as of late — with CEO shakeups, potential battles over Disney’s board, attraction updates, and more hitting the company in the last three months alone. Park passes were also recently hit with changes in Disney World and Disneyland, and fans are hoping that could be a signal that more park pass changes are on the way. While Disney has shared that they won’t be going away anytime soon, here are two BIG ways the Disney World park pass system could change in 2023.
DFB Video: What It’s REALLY Like in Disney World Right Now
OFFICIAL opening dates for the most ANTICIPATED attractions, new dining promotions, and AFFORDABLE hotel stays!. We’re taking you into Disney World to see what it’s REALLY like — right here, right now — on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: What It’s REALLY Like in...
Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons
Sad news for fans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+…only a few months after the end of its award-winning second season, the show has received word there will be no third season. Saying Goodbye Co-creator and executive producer Phil Hay dropped the news late yesterday in a Twitter thread: “Dear friends- season 2 will… Read More »Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons.
Ranking Deluxe Resorts at Disney World
Our rankings of all Deluxe Resorts at Walt Disney World, the highest tier of hotels there, take into account theme, value for money, amenities, location, pools, and more. These luxury accommodations have a lot to offer, and can be great for a splurge. They’re all easy to love…if you don’t get sticker shock first! (Updated […]
“Avatar: The Way of Water” Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time Worldwide
Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide at the global box office, having just surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens. What’s Happening: The film remains #1 at the domestic box office after seven weekends in release, a feat that has not been achieved […]
What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?
We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
Which Disney Attraction is Showing its Age and Needs an Update?
It’s Monday, which means we are going to flip Saturday’s topic on its head and find out what you think in the opposite direction. We are talking about Disney attractions that age gracefully over the years, and while Saturday was able to show us everyone’s number one attraction on the graceful list, today we are scrolling to the bottom to find out which attraction is showing its age and needs an update.
PHOTOS: See the NEW Cast Member Costumes in Disney World
Disney World has been incredibly busy this year with the official closure of Splash Mountain, “new” nighttime shows coming to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, and TRON opening in just a few months! While we have loved all of this news, it’s no secret that Cast Members are the reason Disney World functions. So today, Disney announced a change for a select few Cast Members.
Disneyland Resort Pauses Sales of Believe Magic Key Passes Again
Disneyland Resort has stopped sales of their Believe Magic Key passes again. Since the debut of the Magic Key system, various tiers have sold out and had sales halted several times. Magic Key sales reopened earlier in January. Here are the Believe pass details:. Believe – $1099 (or $76.67 per...
This Fun Disney World Experience is Hidden in Plain Sight
We bet you have never heard of this fun little Walt Disney World bonus. It is hiding and waiting for you over in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway made its grand debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 4, 2020. It was a momentous occasion as it […]
Exclusive Clip: Betty Watches “Will Trent” Ruin Dinner in Episode 5 – “The Look Out”
Will Trent is back with a new case tonight in the 5th episode of ABC’s hit new crime drama, titled “The Look Out.” We’re pleased to partner with ABC to bring you an advance clip from tonight’s new episode, which features everyone’s favorite TV chihuahua, Betty! Or, as Will calls her in this clip, “Little B.” […]
FX Cancels “Kindred” After Only One Season
According to The Hollywood Reporter, FX will not be moving forward with Kindred. What’s Happening: Kindred will not be moving forward at FX which is a drama based on Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel about a young black woman who is pulled back and forth in time. It is expected for showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to shop the […]
Starting Feb. 1, PhotoPass Cast Members Will Have Brand New Costumes
Wednesday, February 1st will start a new era of Disney PhotoPass cast members because they have brand-new costumes. Gone are the days of blue pants and white shirts. Now they will wear a green shirt that looks more on the athletic side, which will be great for those hot summer months.
Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs
Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your […]
BEST Value Restaurants at Disney World for 2023
If you’re heading to Disney World in 2023, you probably have a lot of planning ahead of you. From park pass reservations and hotels to Genie+ and dining reservations — it can be overwhelming and add up pretty quickly. Luckily, we’ve eaten at every single restaurant in Disney World and we know which ones are worth your time — and your money. We’ve rounded up the BEST restaurants for the value at Disney World in 2023!
REVIEW: French Onion Dip Pizza Debuts at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta for Disney 100 Years of Wonder in Disney California Adventure
Pizza and a classic sandwich collide in the French Onion Dip Pizza, now available at Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta in Disney California Adventure for Disney 100 Years of Wonder! But are some things better left alone? Read on for our review!. French Onion Dip Pizza – $8.99 for a Slice,...
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
