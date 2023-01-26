Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
dcnewsnow.com
Bengals Kicker Says 'Burrowhead' Isn't a Rallying Cry for Team
Evan McPherson weighed in on the recent comment made by Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton. With only Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs standing between the Bengals and the Super Bowl, Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson says the team isn’t letting outside banter infect the locker room ... even if it’s coming from a teammate.
dcnewsnow.com
Super Bowl to Feature Two Black Starting Quarterbacks for First Time
Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes make for an unprecedented matchup in several ways. Super Bowl LVII is set, as the Chiefs (14–3) will take on the Eagles (14–3) in a battle of the top seeds from the AFC and NFC, respectively. Philadelphia cruised...
dcnewsnow.com
49ers’ Trent Williams Throws Eagles Player During On-Field Brawl (Video)
Things got a bit testy in the final minutes of Sunday’s NFC championship game. Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Eagles and 49ers took a turn for the ugly in the dying minutes, as an afternoon full of frustration appeared to reach a breaking point for San Francisco.
dcnewsnow.com
2023 NFL Salary-Cap Space: Bears Have $92 Million to Spend
The league informed clubs that the maximum amount they will be able to spend on player salaries is $224.8 million. The Bears are $92 million under the cap, while the Saints are nearly $59 million over the limit. The NFL informed teams Monday that the 2023 salary cap will be...
dcnewsnow.com
Aces Players Share Hilarious Reactions to Candace Parker Signing
Las Vegas players weighed in on their thoughts of the seven-time All-Star joining the franchise. The Aces shook up the WNBA landscape Saturday when two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announced on Instagram that she was signing with the Las Vegas Aces. The moves comes one week after Las Vegas dealt...
