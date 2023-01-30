ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Health Alert: Oregon officials warning parents about skin cream product

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EFwa_0kSM1DbY00

High levels of lead have been found in two tubes of a skin cream known as Diep Bao that’s advertised as treatment for eczema in young children.

State and local health officials are warning parents to avoid using the product while its safety is investigated.

Two Portland-area children were recently found to have elevated blood lead levels. The children, one in Washington County and one in Multnomah County, are both younger than a year old.

During investigations by state and local lead experts, parents of the children pointed to Diep Bao as the product they recently used on their babies’ faces to treat eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, a condition common in young children that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin.

Oregon Health Authority’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program Coordinator Ryan Barker said laboratory tests on samples of the product provided by the families showed the product in the Washington County case contained 9,670 parts per million (ppm) lead, while the Multnomah County sample contained 7,370 ppm lead.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been alerted and is investigating. Only the two tubes of the cream have been tested so far, so whether lead is present in other tubes of Diep Bao is still being investigated.

Diep Bao is promoted primarily by online retailers in Singapore and Vietnam, with one seller advertising it as “a cream that supports skin problems such as eczema, heat rash, rash, redness, dry chapped skin, skin care, skin cooling, skin healing.” Health investigators say the product is manufactured in Vietnam.

OHA, Washington County Public Health and the Multnomah County Health Department are jointly investigating the cases. They are asking families who have the product to avoid using it while its safety is investigated.

Parents can help the investigation by providing tubes of Diep Bao in their possession to investigators so the product can be tested. They also are asking parents to learn about the risks of exposure to other lead-tainted products and make sure children’s blood levels are tested if they have been exposed to them.

“We are concerned this product caused or significantly contributed to the elevated blood lead levels in these children,” Barker said. “Any product containing high lead levels should be considered extremely dangerous and parents should immediately stop using it on their children or any other family member.”

There is no Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory limit on lead in medications, but for cosmetics it’s 10 ppm. This means the two creams that were tested contained nearly 1,000 times the maximum allowable amount of lead in cosmetics. It’s unclear whether Diep Bao is considered a cosmetic under federal law.

The Washington County case was found to have a blood lead level of 11.8 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), while the Multnomah County case had a blood lead level of 7.3 µg/dL. Oregon's case definition for lead poisoning has been a blood lead level of 5 µg/dL or greater, which is when public health agencies investigate and provide case management to families.

However, out of an abundance of caution – and to align with lead poisoning definitions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA – public health agencies in Oregon have recently begun investigating cases with blood lead levels above 3.5 µg/dL.

Health danger

People with high blood levels of lead may show no symptoms, but the condition may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output.

Children are particularly vulnerable to lead poisoning. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period (e.g., weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

“If your child has a skin condition like eczema, consult with your health care provider about prevention and treatment options,” Washington County Health Officer Christina Baumann, M.D. said "If you have been using this Diep Bao cream, please talk to your provider about getting a blood lead test for your child.”

Perry Cabot, senior program specialist at Multnomah County Health Department and an investigator on the lead exposures, said the lead poisoning cases were discovered through a combination of regular pediatric check-ups, parent engagement, and public health follow-up to “connect the dots.”

“All these factors highlight the importance of staying engaged in your children's health, whether it's you, your medical provider, or your local or state health program,” Cabot said.

OHA and county health officials are working with the FDA to investigate the cases and test more products as they become available. Until the source and scope of the lead contamination are better understood, local health officials are also asking anyone selling these products to stop selling them and remove them from their websites to protect their customers.

Local health officials are working with culturally specific community groups and other partners to warn residents of potential risks associated with the eczema cream.

Resources

People who have a tube of Diep Bao, or other concerns about lead, can contact the following:

Multnomah County Leadline: 503-988-4000 or leadline@multco.us. Interpretation is free. Those submitting product will get instructions on where to drop it off. More information about lead is at leadline.org.

FDA: Consumers who have a complaint regarding the use of Diep Bao cream are encouraged to call the Oregon Consumer Complaint Coordinator or report the product through FDA’s Safety Reporting Portal.

Risk of lead

Oregon health care providers and laboratories are required by law to report certain diseases and conditions, including lead poisoning, to local health departments.

On average, 270 Oregonians are diagnosed with lead poisoning each year; about a third are children younger than 6. The most common cases are due to ingesting paint and paint dust containing lead, but exposures from traditional cosmetics and informally imported spices have been identified.

For more information, visit the CDC’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program page. Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman can only eat 9 things due to incurable condition that causes hundreds of allergies

A woman who suffers from an immunological condition that causes her to suffer hundreds of food allergies can only eat nine things.Jenna Gestetner has been having reactions to foods that included intense cramping pains, bloating, nausea and frequent malaise since she was a child.Over the years, she found that eliminating foods from her diet was the only thing that helped.After years of eliminating allergens, Jenna is now only able eat turkey, mahi mahi, cucumber, green beans, zucchini, olive oil, salt, lime and glucose supplements.She was officially diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) in March 2021 after travelling across the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Grand Rapids Press

Could you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms for highly contagious new variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
ScienceAlert

COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'

COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
scitechdaily.com

Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease

CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
Healthline

Enterovirus Symptoms: A Comprehensive List

Enterovirus infections often cause no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, they can lead to complications with more serious effects. Children and people with weaker immune systems are most at risk. Enteroviruses are a group of viruses from the Enterovirus genus. “Entero” means intestine, which is how these...
HealthDay

A Probiotic May Equal Antibiotics in Fighting Staph Infection

Researchers have found a promising approach to preventing antibiotic-resistant staph infections. A probiotic supplement cleared out harmful Staphyloccus aureus without damage to beneficial gut bacteria that support vital body functions. FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria...
Healthline

How to Treat Blepharitis at Home

While it’s best to have a doctor confirm that your symptoms are related to blepharitis and not another condition, you may be able to treat them at home. If you have swollen, red, and crusty eyelids, you may have blepharitis. “Blepharitis” is the medical term for eyelid inflammation.
pupvine.com

Valley Fever In Dogs – Symptoms And Treatment

If you are living in Southwestern parts of the States, for example, in California or in Arizona — you might want to stick around and read all about Valley Fever. It is a disease that can affect both humans and dogs. Living in the mentioned parts of the United States puts you and your dog in danger of getting infected by this disease, which can be quite difficult to treat, especially if it is not diagnosed on time.
ARIZONA STATE
Healthline

Can Benadryl Help with Multiple Sclerosis?

Some people with MS take Benadryl to ease infusion treatment reactions and certain symptoms. But depending on your symptoms, it may not be the best option. There’s been a lot of interest and excitement around the use of antihistamines, especially diphenhydramine (Benadryl) for multiple sclerosis (MS) in the last few years.
Healthline

What to Know About Steroid Medications for Asthma

Asthma can cause wheezing, chest pain, and shortness of breath. Steroid medications are a common, effective treatment, but they can cause some side effects. live with asthma, an inflammatory disease that affects your airways. Severe asthma can obstruct your breathing to the point where you need immediate medical attention. Steroid...
GreenMatters

What Is Bacterial Meningitis? This Infection Took the Life of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Recently, illustrious rock guitarist Jeff Beck was pronounced dead after contracting bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. His sudden death has brought to the forefront of the conversation the severity of an infection like bacterial meningitis. Many are wondering what bacterial meningitis is, how it’s contracted, and how someone seemingly healthy like Beck could die from it.
msn.com

What's The Difference Between Walking Pneumonia And 'Normal' Pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by various microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi (via the Mayo Clinic). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 1.5 million emergency room visits for pneumonia in 2020. According to the Mayo Clinic, the general symptoms...
Healthline

Does Hepatitis C Cause Nausea?￼

Nausea can be a symptom of hepatitis C and can usually be managed with home remedies. In some cases, medical attention may necessary. Although many people experience no symptoms, hepatitis C can cause nausea, vomiting, muscle aches, fever, fatigue, and a loss of appetite. Read on to learn more about...
The St. Helens Chronicle

Changing Society: Declining physical ed classes

A new study from Oregon State University finds that about 32% of colleges and universities in the U.S. require some form of physical education course to graduate, down from 39% as observed in an OSU study from 2010. The continuing decline in required PE courses comes at a time when children and youth in the U.S. are also engaging in less and less physical activity, according to the Physical Activity Alliance’s 2022 Report Card, which bases its rubric on U.S. Department of Health and Human...
CORVALLIS, OR
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
998
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy