Blu-Ray Review: “Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1” Kicks Off Disney100 Celebration at Home
Since the advent of home video, Disney has found ways to bundle classic animated shorts into themed packages. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment carries that tradition forward with the first Disney100 themed release, Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1. The collection was released today through Disney Movie Club and through digital providers, and will […]
“Avatar: The Way of Water” Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time Worldwide
Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide at the global box office, having just surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens. What’s Happening: The film remains #1 at the domestic box office after seven weekends in release, a feat that has not been achieved […]
Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons
Sad news for fans of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” on Disney+…only a few months after the end of its award-winning second season, the show has received word there will be no third season. Saying Goodbye Co-creator and executive producer Phil Hay dropped the news late yesterday in a Twitter thread: “Dear friends- season 2 will… Read More »Disney+ Cancels ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons.
Review: Step into a tale as old as time at the Grand Floridian’s Enchanted Rose
If you’re looking for somewhere to relax and have fun, look no further than the Beauty and the Beast themed Enchanted Rose Lounge. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Grand Floridian Report & Spa is themed after the Victorian elegance of turn-of-the-century Florida beach towns. The white buildings and red gabled roofs are unmistakable as […]
Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: January Wraps Up with Disney100, Marvel and Star Wars Pin Designs
Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and introduces a great selection of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars pins to add to your collection. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your […]
Which Disney Attraction is Showing its Age and Needs an Update?
It’s Monday, which means we are going to flip Saturday’s topic on its head and find out what you think in the opposite direction. We are talking about Disney attractions that age gracefully over the years, and while Saturday was able to show us everyone’s number one attraction on the graceful list, today we are scrolling to the bottom to find out which attraction is showing its age and needs an update.
Exclusive Clip: Betty Watches “Will Trent” Ruin Dinner in Episode 5 – “The Look Out”
Will Trent is back with a new case tonight in the 5th episode of ABC’s hit new crime drama, titled “The Look Out.” We’re pleased to partner with ABC to bring you an advance clip from tonight’s new episode, which features everyone’s favorite TV chihuahua, Betty! Or, as Will calls her in this clip, “Little B.” […]
PHOTOS: See the NEW Cast Member Costumes in Disney World
Disney World has been incredibly busy this year with the official closure of Splash Mountain, “new” nighttime shows coming to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, and TRON opening in just a few months! While we have loved all of this news, it’s no secret that Cast Members are the reason Disney World functions. So today, Disney announced a change for a select few Cast Members.
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
