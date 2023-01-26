Read full article on original website
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Owatonna Police Seeking Assistance Finding Stolen Firearm
The Owatonna Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the man in the photos below regarding a stolen firearm. On Thursday afternoon, the man concealed a .22 caliber rifle between bags of feed corn and left the store without making an attempt to pay. If you recognize this person...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Owatonna Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
The Owatonna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of Saint Paul Road Northeast last evening. Shortly after 5 pm on Thursday, January 26th, Owatonna firefighters were dispatched for a report of a fire in the basement laundry room of the residence. Upon arrival, fire crews observed light smoke coming from an open garage door.
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Monday Morning for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for all of southern Minnesota in effect from 2:00 am overnight tonight through 10:00 am Monday morning. Overnight wind chills as low as -25 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This Wind Child Advisory...
Rescheduled ‘Bold & Cold’ Activities a ‘Go’ for This Weekend in Owatonna
Many of last weekend's 'Bold & Cold' Festival events and activities in Owatonna were postponed because it was a little TOO bold and cold -- and were rescheduled for this weekend. It looks like a brilliant move, because instead of wind chills near twenty below last weekend, we should be...
Adult Book Bingo Begins at Owatonna Public Library
The Owatonna Public Library is kicking off their annual Winter Book Bingo for adults. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library’s website here. Read five books between February 1st and March 31st to qualify. Any five books...
Your Complete Guide to Owatonna’s ‘Bold & Cold’ Festival This Weekend
It's going to be a cold and wintery weekend in Owatonna -- and that's perfect because we're celebrating winter all weekend long at Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival. We're hearty bunch of Minnesotans here in O-Town, and we're celebrating everything Mother Nature can throw at us in January. Snow, sleet, ice, bitter cold, blizzards -- pass me a beer!
Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams
Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
