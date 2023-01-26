Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Democrats voted Tuesday to move the state’s presidential primary to the fourth week of February and become a part of a new group of states slated to lead off the Democratic party’s presidential primary starting next year. The move, which was approved by the state Senate along party lines on Thursday, comes after a Democratic National Committee panel voted last month to approve a plan that would make Michigan the fifth state to hold its presidential primary in early 2024, and potentially, in years to come. Democratic leaders in the state have said that the move will give Michigan an increased voice in national politics and drive more attention to the battleground state. “Our population is a more reflective mix of suburban, urban and rural constituents than just about any other state that has had this early vote,” said Democratic state Sen. Jeremy Moss, the chair of the Senate’s election committee. “We’re serious about putting Michigan at the forefront of presidential politics because then that puts us at the forefront of setting a national agenda.”

