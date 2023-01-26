ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

1-6-1

(one, six, one)

