‘The Last of Us’ just made an early claim to one of the best TV episodes of 2023
If the hoopla surrounding “The Last of Us” has felt at all excessive through the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to the weight of all the hype, laying early claim to what will almost inevitably be discussed as one of the best hours of television in 2023.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Linda Ronstadt streams soar after ‘The Last of Us,’ evoking Kate Bush and ‘Stranger Things’
Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” appeared not once but three times in Sunday’s episode of “The Last of Us.” And fans of HBO’s newest hit were clearly moved by Ronstadt’s song, as streams of her ballad have ballooned since the episode premiered.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Looks Nothing Like Rip Wheeler in New Family Pic, Fans Left Shocked
Over the weekend, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser took a break from the chill of Montana’s mountains to head to Disney World with his family. In a new photo from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, however, the 47-year-old actor looks nothing like his beloved character Rip Wheeler, and it’s left fans of the series totally shocked.
Actress Annie Wersching, best known for role in ’24,’ passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old. She was best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24.”. Wersching’s husband, Stephen Full, released a statement to CNN:. “There is a cavernous...
