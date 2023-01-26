Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Marion County bridge closure could last until May
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
wpde.com
SC Office of Resilience begins conversation for flooding study in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The SC Office of Resilience is putting grant money to work in an effort to locate areas in Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties that are in need of flood mitigation. Monday, engineers with McCormick Taylor and the South Carolina Office of Resilience took down concerns from...
wpde.com
Crews control fire at Florence hotel
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 7:38 a.m. at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard. Florence Fire Dept. arrived and found the fire coming from the right side of the hotel on the second floor. Fighters made entry from...
wpde.com
Rising egg prices impacting Pee Dee restaurant
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — LilJazZi's Cafe in Florence owner Andrena Mullins said that she goes through nearly 1,000 eggs a week and with the recent rise in egg prices, her wallet has been hit hard. According to the Bureau of Labor, the price of a dozen large grade-a...
wpde.com
Lockdown lifted at Darlington High School following electronic threat
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning while law enforcement investigated a very vague electronic threat, according to Darlington County School District Communications Manager Christopher McKagen. McKagen said the lockdown provided extra security at the building while the investigation continues. As of 2 p.m.,...
wpde.com
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
wpde.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
wpde.com
Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
wpde.com
Large North Carolina district backs off early-start calendar
MONROE, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina's largest school systems has backed off an academic calendar for next year that would have openly defied a state law that directs when classes can start and end. The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind a 2023-24 school...
wpde.com
SLED responds after deputies link deadly Andrews shooting and Kingstree double-shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is investigating a deadly double-shooting near Andrews. On Saturday, Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Creek Road, in the Andrews area of Williamsburg County, in reference to two individuals lying in the roadway that suffered gunshot wounds. Williamsburg...
WMBF
Deputies investigating Saturday shooting in Florence County, 1 hurt
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alligator Road and Twin Church Road. Nunn added the victim suffered “what are believed...
One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
wfxb.com
Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks
Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
Driver killed in Saturday morning head-on crash near Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in northern Richland County on Saturday morning. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. roughly four miles south of Blythewood. Miller said that a 2002...
‘Appalling’: Florence police chief releases statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — City of Florence Police Department Chief Allen Heidler has released a statement in a news release regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Members of My Command Staff and I have viewed the appalling videos released earliertonight regarding the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols at […]
WLTX.com
Camden High senior who died in wreck following alleged chase identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen girl who died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the sheriff's office described as a chase. Coroner David West said that 17-year-old Laila Rose Houser from the Camden area was...
wpde.com
Man charged after 62-year-old 'badly beaten' in Marlboro County following card game
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged after a 62-year-old was badly beaten in Marlboro County and had to crawl to a neighbor's home for help. Rodriguez "Rod" Ramone Peterkin, 25, of Clio was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
