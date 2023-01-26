ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

Marion County bridge closure could last until May

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews control fire at Florence hotel

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday at 7:38 a.m. at a Comfort Inn and Suites on Woody Jones Boulevard. Florence Fire Dept. arrived and found the fire coming from the right side of the hotel on the second floor. Fighters made entry from...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Rising egg prices impacting Pee Dee restaurant

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — LilJazZi's Cafe in Florence owner Andrena Mullins said that she goes through nearly 1,000 eggs a week and with the recent rise in egg prices, her wallet has been hit hard. According to the Bureau of Labor, the price of a dozen large grade-a...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Lockdown lifted at Darlington High School following electronic threat

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning while law enforcement investigated a very vague electronic threat, according to Darlington County School District Communications Manager Christopher McKagen. McKagen said the lockdown provided extra security at the building while the investigation continues. As of 2 p.m.,...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Large North Carolina district backs off early-start calendar

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina's largest school systems has backed off an academic calendar for next year that would have openly defied a state law that directs when classes can start and end. The Union County Board of Education voted Friday to rescind a 2023-24 school...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WJBF

One person dead after head-on crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

I-20 crash leaves one dead, another injured on Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early Saturday morning crash has sent one driver to the hospital and left another dead, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to a statement released by Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 73 which is roughly 1.6 miles north of Columbia - which is near the exit to South Carolina Route 277.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxb.com

Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks

Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after 1 injured in Florence County shooting, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident that injured a person in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday at the intersection of Alligator and Twin Church roads, the sheriff’s office said. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. No […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

