Youth of the Year finalist: Chaniya Davis
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is that time of year again... time to crown the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Youth of the Year. Five finalists have been selected but only one will win the coveted title. This week we will be introducing you to these impressive young people.
Georgia DOT, Lutzie 43 Foundation host safe driving summit
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation and the Lutzie 43 Foundation hosted a Safe Driving Summit at Columbus State University Tuesday, January 31. The purpose of the Safe Driving Summit is to educate high school students on the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving and provide them with tools to make better decisions behind the wheel.
Youth of the Year finalist: Ja’Keith Burton
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are just days away from learning who will be the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Youth of the Year. This week, we are introducing you to the five impressive finalists...including Ja’Keith Burton, who wants to be a graphic designer. As...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County holds forum to discuss public safety
The Sumter County community met at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, January 30, 2023, to discuss public safety. The panel consisted of City of Americus (COA) officials, Diadra Powell and Lee Kinnamon, law enforcement officers (LEO) Chief Mark Scott and Sheriff Eric Braynt, and public school officials, Walter Knighton and Travis Lockhart. Mark Scott set the context for the event in describing the recent illegal activity. About two weeks ago there was a “series of shots fired where people were injured.” In the span of about 24 hours there were four separate shooting incidents within the City of Americus. Chief Scott reports, while working hand in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) arrests have been made on eight people, with warrants on two more. They have seized three rifles and eight handguns. Sheriff Bryant reports they assist APD by way of manpower and added patrol. Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, Walter Knighton, reports in the same time frame on January 19, with relevance unknown, fights broke out at Sumter Conty High School, causing the school to close for face-to-face contact while reverting to a virtual classroom until the time tensions were lowered. The CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Travis Lockhart, reports that since one of the shooting incidents happened close to the school, the school went on a soft lock down, meaning extra security measures where applied to keep the students safe. One of these was to utilize non-invasive search methods for students entering the building. One student refused to be searched and go through the metal detector. In refusing, Fresh Start contacted his parents saying he must be picked up from the school. The parent(s) declined to pick him up and told the Fresh Start staff to let him and his sister walk home. “As they left the school, the young lady got shot on McCoy Hill.” Which accounts for one of the incidents of the day. Another shooting, days later, also caused Fresh Start to employ additional security measures. As Travis reports, anytime there are shots fired in the vicinity of the school, located on North Lee Street, such a measure is employed to keep staff and students safe. However, learning continues.
INTERVIEW: How women empowerment helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a rise in the number of women’s empowerment groups around the world, around the country and right here in the Valley. You probably have a ticket to attend one that’s coming up, so today our Dee Armstrong took a peek into one of them to see why so many women attend these events...do they really accomplish anything?
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
Bryant Garrison among finalists for Smiths Station football coach
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Smiths Station Panthers may be close to naming a new head football coach. WTVM Sports Leader 9 can confirm Bryant Garrison, the former coach at Slocumb High School, recently interviewed for the position. Smiths Station has been looking for a new head coach since...
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Department’s faith-based program to teach policing, more
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Policing the streets in communities has become a hot topic after Nichols’ death. Law enforcement working to keep strong relationships between their departments and the people they serve. The Columbus Police Department has a pastor’s academy program where faith-based leaders can learn more about how they are policing the city and what all comes with it.
Columbus police investigate robbery on Wynnton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a robbery on Wynnton Road. The incident occurred on Monday, January 31, at approximately 12:20 a.m. at the Wendy’s on Wynnton Rd. Officials say the restaurant was ‘held up at gunpoint’ and the three suspects got away. It’s unknown...
Columbus police hold ‘Pastor’s Academy’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is holding a five-week-long “Pastor’s Academy” course. The Columbus Police Department says the course is “designed to provide faith-based leaders with an understanding about various police functions.” Attendants may be able to interact with department officers, command staff and participate in ride-alongs. According to a press release, […]
Columbus police investigate shooting on Buxton Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Buxton Drive. The shooting occurred on January 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officials say police received a call that a home and car were shot into on Buxton Drive. Police say the home was occupied during the shooting. No...
WTVM’s Jason Dennis participating in 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A familiar face to everyone in the Chattahoochee Valley will put everything he’s got on the dance floor in just a few months. News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis is a Star dancer in this year’s Dancing Stars of Columbus gala - a fundraiser that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association.
WestRock Paper Mill labor dispute resolved in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 has an update on the strike and lockout impacting hundreds of WestRock Paper Mill workers in Russell County. The labor dispute centering around long work hours and overtime pay is now resolved. Since October 2022, over 480 workers were fighting for contract...
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of volunteers!. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been changing the lives of children facing adversity in the local communities. Volunteers have the chance to develop community-based mentoring relationships that involve one-on-one outings and activities that Bigs and...
New disaster recovery center to open in Meriwether Co.
MERIWETHER, Ga. (WTVM) - FEMA is opening another Disaster Recovery Center in Meriwether County for storm victims. The center will be located at West Georgia Technical College and will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. For needs directly related to the Jan.12 weather systems, FEMA may be able...
Mercedes-Benz raises over $400K in raffle to benefit American Heart Association
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. - that’s why Mercedes-Benz hosts their yearly Heart Raffle to raise money to benefit the American Heart Association. The raffle drum was steadily rolling at...
