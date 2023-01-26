Read full article on original website
Did you hear it? Thundersleet rumbled across North Texas
DALLAS — The winter storm intensified across North Texas on Tuesday morning, dumping freezing rain and sleet through the area. And with it brought an added meteorological wrinkle: Thundersleet. Radar even detected lightning as the storm rumbled through North Texas. Our WFAA crews in Fort Worth heard several rounds...
DoorDash suspends delivery services in DFW amid winter storm
DALLAS — Those looking for food will want to avoid DoorDash, as the delivery service announced it would be suspending operations during the extreme weather. DoorDash announced at noon Tuesday it was activating its severe weather protocol, which means suspending its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This precaution...
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
WFAA
Live look at winter weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area
The WFAA Daybreak team was out and about in Tarrant, Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties. Here's how it looked at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, warming shelters, school closures
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
WFAA
Power outages across Texas on Tuesday
So far Tuesday, there have been fewer than 250 power outages across the state. Dallas makes up a couple dozen of those.
Deliveries during winter storm: Here's how major package services are handling icy conditions in DFW
DALLAS — Were you expecting a package this week? Then you should probably expect to wait a bit longer than usual. The North Texas area is continuing to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways, amid a winter storm moving through the region. Freezing rain and sleet have been the culprits of icy roads that have led to closures, heavy traffic and crashes.
WFAA
Tracking sleet and ice on the roads at High Five in Dallas
Crews continue to monitor the "High Five" Interchange (U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 635). WFAA's Kevin Reece is live with an update.
WFAA
Tracking winter weather along Interstate 20 near Spur 408 in Dallas
The North Texas area was hit hard with winter weather Tuesday. WFAA's William Joy is live with an update from Dallas.
DART continuing service through winter weather
DALLAS — Despite the icy conditions, Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced Tuesday they would continue providing transportation services through the severe weather. These services include regularly scheduled bus, train and GoLink services. "Due to the severe weather across the region, there is the possibility of service delays," DART stated...
List: Warming shelters opening as winter storm moves into North Texas
DALLAS — The winter storm is here! As temperatures continue to drop below freezing, and rain and sleet fall, many warming shelters are opening across DFW. Shelters are opened when temperatures reach 36 degrees or below, consistently. Each shelter is following guidelines by the city and the county. Exact protocols may vary depending on location.
WFAA
Dallas Love Field leads world in cancellations Monday, Jan. 30
Check your flight status! Cancellations are being reported at both DFW and Love Field airports.
WFAA
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial
DALLAS — Icy -- not snowy -- wintry weather continues in North Texas over the next several days. A combination of freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Rounds of freezing rain and sleet will...
WFAA
Winter weather: South Dallas hit with slush and ice
A fresh layer of sleet started falling in South Dallas, coating the roads in a new sheet of slush and ice. WFAA's William Joy is live with an update.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Timeline
The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6am Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day today. Additional ice accumulations between .1" to .3.
WFAA
Dallas winter storm: Stunning downtown drone footage
Downtown Dallas looked like a snow globe -- but it was just ice and sleet. Here's a drone look via Marc Istook.
WFAA
Weather update: Tracking wintry conditions in Collin County
Many parts of North Texas have been dealing with slush and ice, including in Collin County. WFAA's Jobin Panicker is live with an update.
Ice in DFW: Latest freezing rain, ice and sleet timeline for North Texas
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is headed to North Texas over the next several days. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de clima invernal por el Norte de Texas. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Freezing drizzle and...
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
WFAA
DFW winter storm: Live radar, timeline, ice conditions
A winter storm warning is in effect for North Texas as freezing rain, sleet and icy conditions make their way through the area. Here's the latest.
WFAA
