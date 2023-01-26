ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Did you hear it? Thundersleet rumbled across North Texas

DALLAS — The winter storm intensified across North Texas on Tuesday morning, dumping freezing rain and sleet through the area. And with it brought an added meteorological wrinkle: Thundersleet. Radar even detected lightning as the storm rumbled through North Texas. Our WFAA crews in Fort Worth heard several rounds...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

DoorDash suspends delivery services in DFW amid winter storm

DALLAS — Those looking for food will want to avoid DoorDash, as the delivery service announced it would be suspending operations during the extreme weather. DoorDash announced at noon Tuesday it was activating its severe weather protocol, which means suspending its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This precaution...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deliveries during winter storm: Here's how major package services are handling icy conditions in DFW

DALLAS — Were you expecting a package this week? Then you should probably expect to wait a bit longer than usual. The North Texas area is continuing to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways, amid a winter storm moving through the region. Freezing rain and sleet have been the culprits of icy roads that have led to closures, heavy traffic and crashes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DART continuing service through winter weather

DALLAS — Despite the icy conditions, Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced Tuesday they would continue providing transportation services through the severe weather. These services include regularly scheduled bus, train and GoLink services. "Due to the severe weather across the region, there is the possibility of service delays," DART stated...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

List: Warming shelters opening as winter storm moves into North Texas

DALLAS — The winter storm is here! As temperatures continue to drop below freezing, and rain and sleet fall, many warming shelters are opening across DFW. Shelters are opened when temperatures reach 36 degrees or below, consistently. Each shelter is following guidelines by the city and the county. Exact protocols may vary depending on location.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial

DALLAS — Icy -- not snowy -- wintry weather continues in North Texas over the next several days. A combination of freezing rain and freezing drizzle continues through Thursday morning. Here's what you need to know to be best prepared:. Fast facts:. Rounds of freezing rain and sleet will...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6am Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day today. Additional ice accumulations between .1" to .3.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
DENTON, TX
